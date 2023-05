Shakuhachi Solisten's Collections, with Kiyoshi Yamaya's arrangement works, is available for streaming services and CDs

Sound of Shakuhachi - Jougashima No Ame / Aka Tonbo Sound of Shakuhachi - Moonlight Serenade / In a Persian Market Kifu Mitsuhashi

Shakuhachi Solisten's Collections, with Kiyoshi Yamaya's arrangement works, is available on May 24 for streaming services and CDs!

The arranger/ Kiyoshi Yamaya's amazing skill, which breathes eternal vitality into melodies that everyone has heard, resonates in the air as if it has created a new category of music.” — Kufu Mitsuhashi