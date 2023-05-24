Shakuhachi Solisten's Collections, with Kiyoshi Yamaya's arrangement works, is available for streaming services and CDs
Shakuhachi Solisten's Collections, with Kiyoshi Yamaya's arrangement works, is available on May 24 for streaming services and CDs!
The arranger/ Kiyoshi Yamaya's amazing skill, which breathes eternal vitality into melodies that everyone has heard, resonates in the air as if it has created a new category of music.”MINATO-KU, TOKYO, JAPAN, May 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The arrangements of Yamaya’s works are popularly known as "Wamono" (和モノ) and are frequently included in vinyl albums compiled by overseas labels, alongside folk songs played by shakuhachi player Kifu Mitsuhashi and koto player Toshiko Yonekawa.
— Kufu Mitsuhashi
Kifu Mitsuhashi's shakuhachi ensemble unit, "Shakuhachi Solisten," which was centered around him, created the work "日本の詩情(Japanese Poetic Sentiments)" released in 1979 that expanded the potential of shakuhachi music beyond traditional music, thanks to Yamaya Kiyoshi's arrangement.
This newly released album is a compilation album mainly featuring "Shakuhachi Solisten" and other tracks from Nippon Columbia, which has a history of over 110 years and is now available for music streaming services and CDs.
Enjoy how Japanese sentimental songs, children's songs, and famous pieces of classical and swing jazz music are transformed by Yamaya Kiyoshi's arrangements into a different kind of shakuhachi music.
Kifu Mitsuhashi made a comment on this album:
"In addition to feeling nostalgic and soothing, I think that the ensemble of shakuhachi instruments makes the traditional sound of the bamboo seem so chic. The arranger's amazing skill, which breathes eternal vitality into melodies that everyone has heard, resonates in the air as if it has created a new category of music. When playing the shakuhachi, I blow it with the intention of hearing lyrics that are not supposed to exist in the rhythm and seeing scenery that is not supposed to be visible. Perhaps it is because the Shakuhachi instrument has been played continuously to offer condolences to the world's myriad of beings and transmit infinite thoughts toward the universe. Let us revive the immortal Shakuhachi sound right here and now."
LISTEN to Sound of Shakuhachi - Jougashima No Ame / Aka Tonbo
尺八ゾリステン 三橋貴風 山屋 清（編曲）～城ヶ島の雨 赤とんぼ 日本の詩情～
https://lnk.to/syakuhachiakatonbo
CD: COCJ-42026 JPY 2,420 (Including taxes)
https://columbia.jp/prod-info/COCJ-42026/
LISTEN to Sound of Shakuhachi - Moonlight Serenade / In a Persian Market
尺八ゾリステン 三橋貴風 山屋 清（編曲）～ムーンライトセレナーデ ペルシャの市場にてライトクラシック～
https://lnk.to/syakuhachimoon
CD: COCJ-42027 JPY 2,420 (Including taxes)
https://columbia.jp/prod-info/COCJ-42027/
Track Lists:
Sound of Shakuhachi - Jougashima No Ame / Aka Tonbo
尺八ゾリステン 三橋貴風 山屋 清（編曲）～城ヶ島の雨 赤とんぼ 日本の詩情～
1. Jougashima No Ame / 城ヶ島の雨
2. Ureshii Hinamatsuri / うれしいひなまつり
3. Narayama / 平城山
4. Yashi No Mi / 椰子の実
5. Hamabe No Uta / 浜辺の歌
6. Touryanse / 通りゃんせ
7. Hama Chidori / 浜千鳥
8. Oedo Nihonbashi / お江戸日本橋
9. Gujou-Bushi (Kawasaki) / 郡上節～かわさき～
10. Kono Michi / この道
11. Koujou No Tsuki / 荒城の月
12. Hanayome Ningyou / 花嫁人形
13. Hietsuki-Bushi / ひえつき節
14. Aka Tonbo / 赤とんぼ
15. Iya No Kohiki-Uta / 祖谷の粉ひき唄
Sound of Shakuhachi - Moonlight Serenade / In a Persian Market
尺八ゾリステン 三橋貴風 山屋 清（編曲）
～ムーンライトセレナーデ ペルシャの市場にて ライトクラシック～
1. Moonlight Serenade / ムーンライトセレナーデ
2. A String of Pearls / 真珠の首飾り
3. In the Mood / イン・ザ・ムード
4. Clair de Lune / 月の光
5. In a Persian Market / ペルシャの市場にて
6. Danse des Mirlitons / 葦笛の踊り
7. Concerto No. 1 in E Major, RV 269 "Spring": II. Largo /
ヴィヴァルディ「四季」より 協奏曲第1番ホ長調RV269,F.1-22〈春〉[2]-ラルゴ
8. Concerto No. 4 in F Minor, RV 297 "Winter": II. Largo /
ヴィヴァルディ「四季」より 協奏曲第4番ヘ短調RV297,F.1-25〈冬〉[2]-ラルゴ
9. Elegie / 悲歌
10. Sabre Dance from Gayne Ballet / 剣の舞
11. Space Fantasy Part 3: Venus / スペース・ファンタジー 金星
12. Bohemian Rhapsody / ボヘミアン・ラプソディ*
13. Shika No Tone / 鹿の遠音
*Arrenged by KazuneTanaka 田中和音（Tr.12）
ABOUT KIFU MITSUHASHI
Born in Tokyo. Studied Kinko style Shakuhachi under Sofu Sasaki and Fuke Shakuhachi Koten Honkyoku under Chikugai Okamono and Naoki Korikawa.
In 1980, awarded ‘Excellence Award’ at 'The Agency for Cultural Affairs National Arts Festival' for ‘Kifu Mitsuhashi First Shakuhachi Recital’ in 1980, ‘Osaka Cultural Festival Award’ in 1981, and ‘Agency for Cultural Affairs (ACA) National Arts Festival Award’ for his solo recital in 1989.
In 1991, he appeared as a soloist with the Tokyo Metropolitan Symphony Orchestra at the 100th-anniversary performance of Carnegie Hall in New York. In the same year, he produced and performed in the closing ceremony performance of the "World Championships in Athletics" held in Tokyo, Japan.
In 1992, awarded ‘the 10th Nakajima Kenzo Music Prize’, ‘the Arts Pieces Prize from the Agency for Cultural Affairs’ for his solo CD ‘Chikurin Kitan, and the Incentive Prize of Yokohama Cultural Awards.
In 1994, partook as a soloist in the European concerts by Tokyo Philharmonic Orchestra conducted by Kazushi Ono, and received great acclaim for the performances in various places in Europe including Royal Festival Hall in London.
In 1996, awarded ‘Incentive Prize’ at the 8th Hida-Furukawa Music Grand Prize.
In 2009, awarded ‘Grand Prize’ at the Agency for Cultural Affairs National Arts Festival as an individual for ‘Kifu Mitsuhashi Shakuhachi Honkyoku Space Mandara Trajectory of Malice’. He has served as an emissary of cultural exchange for the Agency for Cultural Affairs.
In 2010, awarded ‘The Minister of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology’s Art Encouragement Prize,’ and ‘Yokohama Cultural Awards’
In 2011, awarded the Purple Ribbon Medal of Honour.
In 2012, participated in ‘Utakai Hajime (First poetry reading)’ at Imperial Palace.
In 2014, awarded the Heisei 26th ‘Excellence Award’ at the Agency for Cultural Affairs National Arts Festival for three CDs ‘Shoden Sanya-seiran – Kifu Mitsuhashi’ .
In 2020, The Order of the Rising Sun, Gold Rays with Rosette.
He has performed Toru Takemitsu's "November Steps” with Deutsches Symphonie-Orchester Berlin, the BBC Symphony Orchestra, the Saito Kinen Orchestra, and others a total of 38 times. He has given 190 recitals in Japan and abroad.
Currently developing ‘Noble Shakuhachi’ made of synthetic resin for distribution, and have obtained Patent No. 4010979. Developed a new Shakuhachi ‘Uchina Shakuhachi’ for Ryukyu music and obtained utility model Patent No. 3132504. Also produced and developed a Japanese music edification project ‘Reformation of Japanese Music - Collaboration with Demon Kogure’ which celebrates its twenty-fourth year.
He is studying Shoden Koten Honkyoku of the former Myoanji Temple under Yasuyuki Sagara. Currently a Grandmaster of Kinko style Shakuhachi. The Patriarch of Kifu-kai of Kinko style Shakuhachi. Member of Japan Sankyoku Association. Affiliate Professor at Osaka College of Music. Representative of 現代邦楽“考”/Gendai Hougaku <KOU>
Kifu Mitsuhashi ( Nippon Columbia ) https://columbia.jp/artist-info/mitsuhashikifu/
Kifu Mitsuhashi Official http://jukumitsuhashi.music.coocan.jp/kifu/
Kifu Mitsuhashi Official YouTube channel
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCFbqna8zN0Ch39GLDdVV8GQ
ABOUT KIYOSHI YAMAYA
1956-35 performed, composed, and arranged music with Nobuo Hara and Sharps & Flats
In 1959 formed the "Modern Jazz Three Members"（モダンジャズ三人の会） with Keitaro Miho and
Norio Maeda; awarded the 14th Art Festival Encouragement Prize
In 1965 awarded the Arrangement Prize at the 7th Japan Record Award
In 1966 became the bandleader of the Tokyo Union Orchestra
He was active in musicals, recording, composing, and arranging until he passed away in 2002.
Nipponophone
Nippon Columbia Co., Ltd
email us here