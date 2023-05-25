Submit Release
Kinetic by Windstream Selects VWO to Scale Conversions Through World-Class Experimentation

VWO becomes the choice of Windstream in the US for driving experience optimization

We were looking for a reliable A/B testing tool to gain deeper insights into our users' behavior and preferences, and to optimize our conversion rate. VWO was the right choice for us.”
— Kaushik Bhanderi, SVP of Information Systems at Windstream,
ARKANSAS, USA, May 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Kinetic by Windstream, a high-speed broadband Internet service provider to residential and business customers across an 18-state footprint, has selected VWO as a key component of its next-generation MarTech stack.

Kinetic is leveraging VWO’s advanced A/B testing platform to optimize the customer experience across desktop, mobile, and other devices. Kinetic also uses VWO to gather insights, prioritize hypotheses, and make performance-optimizing adjustments in real time. VWO is designed for ease of experimentation with industry-leading 24/7 support and a 99% customer satisfaction rate, servicing a billion requests a day while ensuring 100% uptime.

Kaushik Bhanderi, Senior Vice President of Information Systems at Windstream, added, “We were looking for a reliable A/B testing tool to gain deeper insights into our users' behavior and preferences, and to optimize our conversion rate. VWO was the right choice for us with its user-friendly interface, diverse testing options, and ability to provide valuable insights from data analysis. The customer success team at VWO has been extremely helpful in setting up and running our tests with ease, and we appreciate their commitment to data-driven insights and customer satisfaction. At Windstream, these values align perfectly with our own, and we are excited to continue our partnership with VWO to achieve exceptional business results."

VWO is a key part of Windstream’s MarTech stack, which is designed to reach customers at the right time, at the right place with the right products. VWO is built for Enterprises. Thousands of brands across the globe use VWO as their experimentation platform to run A/B tests on their websites and apps. VWO

About Windstream

Windstream Holdings is a privately held communications and software company. Windstream offers managed communications services, including SD-WAN and UCaaS, and high-capacity bandwidth and transport services to businesses across the U.S. The company also provides premium broadband, entertainment, and security services through an enhanced fiber network to consumers and small and midsize businesses primarily in rural areas in 18 states. Additional information is available at windstream.com or windstreamenterprise.com. Follow us on Twitter at @Windstream.

About VWO

VWO is an experimentation platform that enables brands to improve their key business metrics by empowering teams to easily run their conversion optimization programs backed by customer behavior data. We provide a suite of tightly integrated capabilities to unify customer data, discover customer behavioral insights, build hypotheses, run A/B tests on server, web, and mobile, rollout features, personalize experiences, and improve customer experience across the entire buying journey. To know more, visit us at https://vwo.com/.

