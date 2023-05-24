Viewing the process of replanting rice and harvesting early onions in the "Murodjon" farm of Tursunzoda city

TAJIKISTAN, May 24 - In continuation of his working trip in the city of Tursunzoda, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, visited the "Murodjon" farm and got acquainted with the process of replanting rice and harvesting early onions.

The "Murodjon" farm is multi-faceted, located in the Tursun Tuychiev countryside, and was founded in 2018 by the Madrahimovs family. The balance of the farm has 64 hectares of land, of which 1.2 hectares of early onions and one hectare of wheat are planted.

Currently, 54 people are permanently employed in the farm, most of them are residents of the surrounding neighborhoods and are well-paid. Farmers hope to harvest more than 100 tons of early onions.

One of the main areas of activity of the "Murodjon" farm is rice cultivation, and this year this type of agricultural crop is cultivated on one hectare. It should be said that there is a repeated crop of rice in the farm lands, and before this the laborers planted cabbage in the main crop and got a good harvest.

Leader of the Nation, Emomali Rahmon, had a sincere conversation with the farmers during the harvest of early onions and planting rice, and thanked them for the efficient and rational use of land, production of agricultural products and support for the policy of the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan.

In this place, the Head of State Emomali Rahmon was presented by the officials of the republican state unitary enterprise "Tojikagroleasing" of the Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Tajikistan new agricultural equipment intended for planting rice.