NEW MARKETING CONSULTANCY SUPPORTING GROWING BUSINESSES IN UAE

Digital Qube launches to supply teams of digital and marketing professionals to offices in Dubai and Abu Dhabi

YAS ISLAND, ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES , May 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- With the announcement that Dubai aims to double the size of its economy in the next decade, the UAE is an exciting prospect for companies overseas looking to expand into the region. Newly launched digital marketing company Digital Qube has launched in Abu Dhabi to supply outstanding digital services and ready-to-integrate teams, plus a network of business contacts, to ensure companies can take advantage of the fast-growing opportunities in the UAE. By supplying digital and marketing teams on the ground in the UAE, Digital Qube enables companies to scale rapidly.

Digital Qube was launched in the UAE by CEO Rosie Seldon, who has nine years’ experience in the region. Being based locally enables effective collaboration and fosters quick decision-making. As renowned entrepreneur Zar Ziglar said,

“You don’t build business, you build people. Then people BUILD the business.”

Digital Qube helps clients by putting together teams of experts.

Rosie Seldon, CEO of Digital Qube, said, “At Digital Qube, we understand the intricacies of the UAE market and the critical factors that contribute to business success. Our goal is to be the catalyst for your company’s growth by offering on-the-ground support in Abu Dhabi and Dubai. By leveraging our expertise and local offices, our clients can overcome hurdles and achieve sustainable growth in this thriving region.”

She continued,

“At the heart of everything we do is a desire to create seamless and exceptional digital experiences for our customers and clients, because brilliant marketing and outstanding digital capabilities are key to a flourishing business.”



Many companies across the world are realizing that ‘Digital’ is no longer simply a department – it’s an entire operating system.

Digital-Qube.com will help companies flourish by harnessing their digital potential. This might involve supplying a team of regional professionals with international backgrounds, or advising clients on digital marketing strategy or full-on digital transformation, as well as branding, social media, website creation, content writing and PR.

To date, the team has worked with leading brands in the UAE as well as international names, SMEs and startups, and is adept at working on projects large and small. Projects vary from launching new websites to creating dynamic content strategies.

“Our mantra is quality, agility and speed,” Rosie said. “Things move at breakneck pace in the digital world, and supporting the biggest brands is often a question of having the strongest teamwork, communications and management skills. Solving problems is integral to what we do. We think of a business like a Rubix cube – manipulate one element, and it will change the structure on all sides. We will help businesses assess their digital processes from all angles to truly deliver digital transformation.”

A certified Google trainer, Rosie Seldon worked with global giants including HSBC and Lloyds Bank in London prior to moving to the UAE. The experience of working on million-dollar digital transformation projects in London highlighted the importance of creating a strong, positive digital experience for customers, building all-round strategies that deliver measurable results, and creating a strong team that puts clients first.

“Digital Qube is built on talented specialists working together,” Rosie said. “It’s essential to me that clients find our team highly responsive, a joy to work with – and that we overcome the many challenges to get the projects delivered!”

