97% of Participants Report Productivity Boost After AI Training

RAKCODS AI TRAINING FOR SCHOOL COUNCILLORS

Year-long survey shows participants cut task time in half after completing Digital Qube's AI workshops

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, December 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A survey of 177 professionals who attended Digital Qube's AI workshops across the UAE in 2025 reveals measurable workplace transformation: 97% now report increased productivity, with attendees saving an average of 49% of their time by using readily available AI platforms to eliminate repetitive tasks and streamline daily workflows.

"These results validate what we've seen firsthand in our training sessions," said Rosie Seldon, CEO of Digital Qube. "When people gain hands-on experience with AI tools in a structured learning environment, they don't just understand the technology, they transform how they work. A 49% time saving isn't theoretical. It's hours back in their day, every single day."

The workshops, led by Rosie Seldon (CEO and Google Trainer) and Dania Kidwai (ADEK-authorized trainer), equipped participants with practical AI skills they could use immediately. As the UAE integrates its National AI System into federal entities in January 2026, these results highlight the value of investing in AI training now.

Participant Experience & Feedback

In their feedback, participants frequently emphasised the practical, hands-on structure of the workshops. They were able to explore and experiment with tools in real time, giving them the confidence to begin using AI immediately after the session.

Participant feedback included:

“The AI training was truly enlightening, it provided deep insights into practical applications of artificial intelligence and inspired new ways to integrate AI into our work. A highly engaging and valuable learning experience!”

— Arefa Mahfooz Osmani, Ajman American Private School

“I have attended different AI trainings in the past but this one stood out.”

— Asia Arsalan, The First Academy

“Believe me it was an amazing session. I really enjoyed it. Now I feel confident.”

— Rashid, Pakistani School Ajman

“It was really informative and time-saving learning, which will make you ready to face future challenges.”

— Sadia Obaid, The City School International

“This course was incredibly valuable and exceeded my expectations. The content was practical and easy to apply, and the trainers made the learning experience enjoyable and impactful. I highly recommend it to anyone looking to improve their efficiency and performance.” — Mohamad Ibrahim, Royal Gas

“Everything was great! A lot of new information. Teacher was explaining clearly, was helpful” — Saleh Elissa, Salon Owner

“This training definitely enhances our skills and keeps us up to date on the latest AI technology. It aligns with our UAE leader's goal and knowing that we are contributing to our country’s achievements feels so empowering.” — Joy Angullo, Wusoom Holding

Additional feedback noted that participants stated they could “save hours every week,” “apply tools immediately,” and “see real productivity improvements on day one,” reflecting the growing demand for AI upskilling across both private and government sectors.

Programme Expansion Following Strong Results

In response to the findings, Digital Qube is expanding its AI Training initiatives, including:

-Additional AI workshops for companies, government departments, educational institutions and business professionals.

-New partnerships with universities to bring hands-on AI training directly to students and faculty.

-More AI Enrichment Week programmes for School children and youth workshops, following strong engagement in the 2024–2025 academic year.

-Continued development of AI curriculum guidance for UAE schools to support national digital skills priorities.

RAK College of Dental Sciences AI Training Event

One of the standout events of the year took place at the RAK College of Dental Sciences (RAKCODS), where more than 70 educators and student counselors attended Digital Qube’s on-campus AI training. Participants reported strong learning outcomes, practical application skills, and high engagement throughout the session.

RAKCODS has been widely recognised as a pioneer in integrating AI education, leading the way in preparing students and professionals for the future digital workforce.

Looking Ahead

Digital Qube will release additional workshop dates and university partnerships soon, with new programs launching in early 2025. The organisation remains committed to supporting the UAE’s vision of developing a highly skilled, AI-empowered workforce across education, business, and government sectors. Courses cost between 1000-5000 AED per person depending on the format and number of participants.

