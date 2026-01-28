Digital Qube and RAK Institutions Deliver Successful AI in Education Trilogy Across UAE Schools

RAKCODS AI in Education Training by Digital Qube

The session were so informative and creative and it is tailored for the educators in UAE. I hope you will to create the world for both educators and students around the globe.” — Winny Basheer, Special Education Teacher at GEMS Education

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, January 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Digital Qube, in collaboration with RAK College of Dental Sciences (RAKCODS) and RAK Medical and Health Sciences University, successfully delivered the AI in Education Trilogy throughout January, bringing practical AI training directly to educators across the UAE.

The trilogy took place at Uptown International School in Dubai, Bateen World Academy in Abu Dhabi, and GEMS Cambridge International Private School in Sharjah, reaching a total of 120 educators across the three schools. Each workshop was designed to help teachers understand and confidently use AI tools that support lesson planning, content creation, assessments, and everyday administrative tasks.

The sessions focused on real, classroom-ready applications of AI rather than theory. Educators were guided through live demonstrations, practical examples, and discussions around responsible AI use in education. The aim was to show how AI can reduce workload, improve efficiency, and free up time for more meaningful teaching and student engagement.

Feedback from participants across all three schools was extremely positive. The workshops received an average rating of 4.8 out of 5 stars, reflecting strong engagement and relevance. Educators also reported a projected average time saving of 56% in their daily tasks following the training, highlighting the immediate value of the tools and techniques shared during the sessions.

Shahana Salman, University & Careers Counsellor at Uptown International School, commented, “Attending the AI Literacy (AIL) course was an incredibly valuable experience. The sessions provided clear, practical insights into how artificial intelligence is shaping industries and everyday decision-making. The course broke down complex concepts—like machine learning and data ethics—into simple, engaging lessons that built both confidence and curiosity. What made it most useful was its focus on real-world applications. Through interactive activities and discussions, I learned how to critically evaluate AI tools, understand their limitations, and use them responsibly in academic and professional contexts. Overall, the AIL course not only deepened my understanding of emerging technologies but also equipped me with the skills to adapt and thrive in an increasingly AI-driven world. It was an excellent investment in future-ready learning.”

The success of the AI in Education Trilogy was made possible through strong collaboration and coordination between all partners involved. Special thanks go to Atiq for envisioning and driving the initiative forward. Digital Qube would also like to recognize the outstanding efforts of the three Points of Contact, Shahana, Safa, and Sanjeera, whose dedication and attention to detail ensured each workshop ran smoothly and delivered maximum impact.

This initiative reflects a shared commitment between Digital Qube and RAK institutions to support educators as they navigate the growing role of AI in education. By focusing on practical, hands-on training, the program helped bridge the gap between emerging technology and real classroom needs.

As AI continues to shape the future of education, the AI in Education Trilogy stands as a strong example of how targeted training and meaningful partnerships can empower educators, enhance productivity, and support better learning outcomes across schools in the UAE.

About Digital Qube

Based in Abu Dhabi and running training programs in Dubai, Digital Qube is a consultancy specializing in digital marketing, branding, and AI training. The company delivers tailored programs designed to equip individuals and organizations with the skills and strategies needed to succeed in the digital age.

Website: www.digital-qube.com

About RAK College of Dental Sciences (RAKCODS)

RAK College of Dental Sciences (RAKCODS) is a leading educational institution in the UAE, offering a five-year integrated, inquiry-based dental curriculum that combines problem-oriented learning with hands-on clinical training. The college provides a modern learning environment for students from more than 25 nationalities.

Website: https://rakcods.com/

Enquiries

Email: training@digital-qube.com

Phone: +971 50 484 5927

Website: www.digital-qube.com

