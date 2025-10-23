Princess Lounge Ladies Salon Hosts Free Beauty & Wellness Event in Support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month

In support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, women come together to spread hope and awareness.

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As part of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Princess Lounge Ladies Salon invites women across Abu Dhabi to an uplifting day of self-care, beauty, and community connection. The event, “Beauty with Purpose,” will take place on Friday, 31 October, from 12pm to 9pm at Damac Oceanscape, Al Reem Island.

Organized in partnership with Friends of Cancer Patients (FOCP), this complimentary wellness event offers free beauty treatments, massages, giveaways, and refreshments, all dedicated to promoting women’s health and the importance of early detection.

Beauty Meets Purpose

Breast cancer remains the most common cancer among women in the UAE, accounting for over 20% of new cases, according to the Ministry of Health and Prevention. Early detection, however, can increase recovery rates to as high as 95%.

Through Beauty with Purpose, Princess Lounge hopes to spark conversations around preventive care and self-love. “Our goal is to remind women to slow down and care for themselves — emotionally, mentally, and physically,” says the salon owner, who is also a life coach and hypnotherapist. “We’ve seen how stress and unprocessed emotions affect health. This event is about reconnecting with yourself while learning why regular screening matters.”

Complimentary Beauty & Wellness Services

Guests will enjoy a variety of free beauty and relaxation treatments, including:

Hair styling: blowouts, braids, curls, and straightening

Relaxing massages: hands, back, foot, or head

Express manicure or pedicure

Hair removal: threading and underarm waxing

Henna artistry, mini facials, and simple makeup

Refreshments and small giveaways will be provided throughout the day. The event is open to all women, with limited slots available for advance booking. Walk-ins will be welcomed on a first-come, first-served basis.

A Space for Empowerment and Healing

Since opening in 2018 as one of the first salons on Al Reem Island, Princess Lounge Ladies Salon has become a trusted destination where beauty meets purpose. The salon’s mission extends beyond physical transformation — it’s about empowering women to feel confident and cared for.

“This event is our way of celebrating women and giving back to the community,” the owner shares. “Every woman deserves to feel valued and supported. Beauty with Purpose is our reminder that self-care isn’t a luxury — it’s essential.”

Partnering for a Cause

In collaboration with Friends of Cancer Patients (FOCP), the initiative aligns with the UAE’s nationwide awareness efforts. FOCP, founded in 1999 under the patronage of Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher Bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, has supported over 7,000 cancer patients and continues to champion breast cancer education through the Pink Caravan campaign.

Throughout October, FOCP and healthcare partners like SEHA and Pink Caravan Mobile Clinics are offering free mammogram screenings across Abu Dhabi and Al Ain for women aged 40–60. Beauty with Purpose complements these initiatives by using beauty and community as a platform for awareness and dialogue.

Event Details

📅 Date: Friday, 31 October 2025

🕛 Time: 12:00pm – 9:00pm

📍 Venue: Princess Lounge Ladies Salon, Damac Oceanscape, Al Reem Island, Abu Dhabi

📞 Booking/WhatsApp: 050 273 3482

📧 Email: princesslounge.ad@gmail.com

💄 Instagram: @princessloungeladies

💰 Cost: Free

About Princess Lounge Ladies Salon

Founded in 2018, Princess Lounge Ladies Salon is a women-only beauty and wellness destination offering hair styling, nail care, facials, massages, and waxing. Located in Damac Oceanscape on Al Reem Island, the salon is known for its warm atmosphere and dedication to empowering women. Its guiding belief is simple: every woman deserves to feel like a princess — confident, empowered, and cared for.

About Friends of Cancer Patients (FOCP)

Established in 1999 under the patronage of Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, FOCP is a UAE non-profit organization providing holistic support to cancer patients and their families. The organization leads national awareness campaigns and early detection programs, ensuring that every individual’s cancer journey is met with care, dignity, and hope.

About Digital Qube

Digital Qube is a UAE-based consultancy specializing in marketing, PR, branding, and digital communication. The agency partners with brands like Princess Lounge Ladies Salon to create meaningful campaigns that connect with purpose and impact.

Media Contact:

