Nijigen no Mori "NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato" Launches New All-inclusive Ticket Package

NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato Naruto & Jiraiya, Gamabunta Original Shinobi-Zato sticker

Experience NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato in its entirety with full access to all attractions and side events in English

AWAJI CITY, HYOGO PREFECTURE, JAPAN, May 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Nijigennomori Inc. (Headquarters: Awaji City, Hyogo Prefecture, President: Hiroshige Sadamatsu), operator of the Hyogo Prefectural Awaji Island Anime Park Nijigen no Mori, will launch a new all-inclusive ticket package in the NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato attraction. The new all-inclusive package will be available from Saturday, June 3, and will include entrance to the main attractions, access to all of its popular side events in English, and a premium backpack in the shape of a scroll.

Shinobi-Zato All-inclusive Tickets

Guests who purchase the Shinobi-Zato All-Inclusive Ticket package at NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato will receive the following perks.

1) Admission Ticket

Admission to the two main attractions in NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato.

・Ten no Maki – Three-dimensional maze

・Chi no Maki – Stamp rally

2) Side Event Access

Access to all side events available in English in NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato.

・Akatsuki Hide-and-Seek: Find the Akatsuki Lurking in the Ninja Village!

・Akatsuki Festival: Stamp Rally

・Chi no Maki ~ Gaiden

3) Exclusive Goods

Receive exclusive goods during your visit to NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato.

・A premium bag in the shape of a scroll

・An original Shinobi-Zato sticker with four designs to choose from

■All-inclusive Ticket Package Details

Dates: Available from Saturday, June 3, 2023

Tickets: Adults 14,800 yen / Children 11,200 yen (tax included)

Hours: 10:00 – 22:00 (Last entrance at 20:00)

■About NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato

NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato is an attraction located in anime park Nijigen no Mori, and recreates the world of popular ninja anime "Naruto" and "Boruto: Naruto Next Generations", following the adventures of Naruto’s son, Boruto, and his ninja friends. The attraction fully immerses guests, offering a hands-on experience to test one’s ninja abilities, and can be enjoyed by both children and adults alike.

For more information: https://nijigennomori.com/naruto_shinobizato/

https://youtu.be/dPpdHGUkh_0

■Grand Chariot Hokuto Shichisei 135° Hokage Villa

Located within Nijigen no Mori, Grand Chariot Hokuto Shichisei 135° additionally offers a hotel package for guests to stay in a NARUTO-themed Hokage Villa for the ultimate NARUTO experience.

For more information: https://awaji-grandchariot.com/room/