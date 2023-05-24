Submit Release
Audit Advisory for Thursday, May 25, 2023

Public Affairs
Contact: Marc Kovac
press@ohioauditor.gov

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, May 25, 2023.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type
Auglaize Wapakoneta City School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit
Wapakoneta Area Job-Ready Sites Community Improvement Corporation
10/1/2020 TO 9/30/2022		 Basic Audit
Butler Lemon Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Clark Cliff Park High School
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit
Clinton Jefferson Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Vernon Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Coshocton Coshocton County General Health District
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit
Tuscarawas Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Cuyahoga Pinnacle Academy
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
SMART Academy
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit
Defiance Milford Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Delaware Oxford Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Fairfield Pickerington Public Library
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Franklin Destination Grandview
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Columbus Center for Human Services, Inc. DBA Park West Court Apartments
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021		 Agreed Upon Procedures MED
Franklin Park Conservatory Joint Recreation District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Columbus Preparatory Academy
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Hamilton Village of Silverton
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Orion Academy
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Harrison Village of Deersville
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Basic Audit
Harrison Hills City School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit
Henry Patrick Henry Local School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit FFR
Highland Salem Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Basic Audit
Licking Mary Ann Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Lorain Sheffield Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Lucas Ohio School Plan
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Mahoning Mahoning and Columbiana Training Association
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Montgomery Pathway School of Discovery
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Emerson Academy
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Moraine Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Basic Audit
Dayton Career Tech High School
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit
Morrow Cardington Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Canaan Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Pickaway Muhlenberg Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Scioto Bloom Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit IPA
Stark Jackson Township Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Basic Audit
Summit Eagle Elementary of Akron
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Trumbull Labrae Local School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit
Wayne Wayne County Public Library
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

