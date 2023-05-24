Audit Advisory for Thursday, May 25, 2023
Public Affairs
The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, May 25, 2023.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
|County
|Audit Entity and Period
|Report Type
|Auglaize
|Wapakoneta City School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|Wapakoneta Area Job-Ready Sites Community Improvement Corporation
10/1/2020 TO 9/30/2022
|Basic Audit
|Butler
|Lemon Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Clark
|Cliff Park High School
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|Clinton
|Jefferson Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Vernon Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Coshocton
|Coshocton County General Health District
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|Tuscarawas Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Cuyahoga
|Pinnacle Academy
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|SMART Academy
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|Defiance
|Milford Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Delaware
|Oxford Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Fairfield
|Pickerington Public Library
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Franklin
|Destination Grandview
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Columbus Center for Human Services, Inc. DBA Park West Court Apartments
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|MED
|Franklin Park Conservatory Joint Recreation District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Columbus Preparatory Academy
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Hamilton
|Village of Silverton
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Orion Academy
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Harrison
|Village of Deersville
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Basic Audit
|Harrison Hills City School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|Henry
|Patrick Henry Local School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|FFR
|Highland
|Salem Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Basic Audit
|Licking
|Mary Ann Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Lorain
|Sheffield Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Lucas
|Ohio School Plan
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Mahoning
|Mahoning and Columbiana Training Association
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Montgomery
|Pathway School of Discovery
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Emerson Academy
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Moraine Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Basic Audit
|Dayton Career Tech High School
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|Morrow
|Cardington Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Canaan Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Pickaway
|Muhlenberg Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Scioto
|Bloom Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Stark
|Jackson Township Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Basic Audit
|Summit
|Eagle Elementary of Akron
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Trumbull
|Labrae Local School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|Wayne
|Wayne County Public Library
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
