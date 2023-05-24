Audit Advisory for Thursday, May 25, 2023

Public Affairs

Contact: Marc Kovac

press@ohioauditor.gov

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, May 25, 2023.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY

IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT

MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type Auglaize Wapakoneta City School District

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022 Financial Audit Wapakoneta Area Job-Ready Sites Community Improvement Corporation

10/1/2020 TO 9/30/2022 Basic Audit Butler Lemon Township

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit IPA

Clark Cliff Park High School

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022 Financial Audit Clinton Jefferson Township

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Vernon Township

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Coshocton Coshocton County General Health District

1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Financial Audit Tuscarawas Township

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit IPA

Cuyahoga Pinnacle Academy

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022 Financial Audit IPA

SMART Academy

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022 Financial Audit Defiance Milford Township

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Delaware Oxford Township

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Fairfield Pickerington Public Library

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit IPA

Franklin Destination Grandview

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Columbus Center for Human Services, Inc. DBA Park West Court Apartments

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021 Agreed Upon Procedures MED

Franklin Park Conservatory Joint Recreation District

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit IPA

Columbus Preparatory Academy

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022 Financial Audit IPA

Hamilton Village of Silverton

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit IPA

Orion Academy

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022 Financial Audit IPA

Harrison Village of Deersville

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Basic Audit Harrison Hills City School District

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022 Financial Audit Henry Patrick Henry Local School District

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022 Financial Audit FFR

Highland Salem Township

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Basic Audit Licking Mary Ann Township

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Lorain Sheffield Township

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Lucas Ohio School Plan

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit IPA

Mahoning Mahoning and Columbiana Training Association

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022 Financial Audit IPA

Montgomery Pathway School of Discovery

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022 Financial Audit IPA

Emerson Academy

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022 Financial Audit IPA

Moraine Community Improvement Corporation

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Basic Audit Dayton Career Tech High School

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022 Financial Audit Morrow Cardington Township

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Canaan Township

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Pickaway Muhlenberg Township

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit IPA

Scioto Bloom Township

1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Financial Audit IPA

Stark Jackson Township Community Improvement Corporation

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Basic Audit Summit Eagle Elementary of Akron

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022 Financial Audit IPA

Trumbull Labrae Local School District

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022 Financial Audit Wayne Wayne County Public Library

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit IPA

