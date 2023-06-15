Digital Awesome Accelerates Growth, Securing Dispensary Tech Partnerships Nationwide

Affordable custom shopping and rewards mobile app for dispensaries

Digital Awesome accelerates growth with dispensary app deals in five states and boasts over 30 partnerships since DispensaryMate's launch in March.

PALMDALE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Digital Awesome is thrilled to announce its expansion in the cannabis retail industry, showcasing its innovative approach to providing mobile app solutions for dispensaries across Michigan, Washington, Massachusetts, New Mexico, and Maryland, with over 30 dispensary partnerships already established since DispensaryMate’s launch in March.

A recently launched mobile app developed for Cinder, a leading dispensary in Washington and New Mexico, exemplifies Digital Awesome's commitment to enhancing the cannabis shopping experience. The app aims to increase order totals by at least 20% while streamlining the shopping process, simplifying dispensary pick-ups and deliveries, and offering direct advertising opportunities. DispensaryMate, Digital Awesome's signature app, elevates customer engagement and satisfaction through in-app chats with store budtenders and targeted promotional offers.

What sets DispensaryMate apart from traditional mobile app development services is its cost-effective approach, slashing development costs by 80%. This is achieved through strategic API integration, creating a seamless connection between the custom app and e-commerce, rewards, and business solutions such as Jane Technologies, Springbig, Dutchie, Alpine IQ, POSaBIT, and GrowFlow.

The fully branded DispensaryMate app boasts an array of features, including user-friendly shopping with custom categories and filters, integrated rewards programs, personalized achievements and milestones, push notifications, in-app advertising, and intelligent selling tools for upsells, cross-sells, and down sells.

Dispensaries that partner with Digital Awesome can also enjoy unlimited app marketing support, app maintenance, continuous upgrades, and app store compliance for a low startup cost and a monthly app maintenance subscription starting at just $470 per month.

Brady Halse, Sales Director of Digital Awesome, shared his insights on the growing demand for specialized solutions in the cannabis industry: "As the need for unique dispensary solutions increases, Digital Awesome stands out for its expertise and knowledge. We provide affordable dispensary tech that boosts sales while working closely with clients to develop apps tailored to their business strategies and branding. Our customized solutions prioritize customer needs over templated white label apps, ensuring compliance and an enhanced business experience."

By collaborating with Digital Awesome, cannabis retail dispensaries can elevate their e-commerce or online ordering experiences, delivering a seamless and enjoyable shopping journey for their customers. The app's custom milestones encourage users to share, refer, and engage with dispensaries through a single convenient platform, driving referrals and fostering customer loyalty.