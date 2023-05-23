Daily Session Report for Tuesday, May 23, 2023

PENNSYLVANIA, May 23 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

May 23, 2023

Convened at 11 A.M.

Adjourned at 5:05 P.M.

Opening Prayer by Representative Joseph D’Orsie.

The Speaker acknowledged receipt of an Actuarial Note for Amendment A00644 to House Bill 298, Printer’s Number 254, from the Independent Fiscal Office.

Communications Received

Communications Received From the Senate

Voting Schedule

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

Bills on Second Consideration

Bills on Third Consideration

Bills Signed by the Speaker

Bills Referred

Bills Recommitted

HB 95 To Appropriations

HB 246 To Appropriations

HB 577 To Appropriations

HB 611 To Appropriations

HB 804 To Appropriations

HB 922 To Appropriations

HB 1094 To Appropriations

Bills ReReferred

HB 1138 From Consumer Protection, Technology and Utilities to Finance

HB 1064 From Finance to Housing and Community Development

Bills Reported from Committee

HB 134 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 295 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 365 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 409 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 797 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 877 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1138 From Consumer Protection, Technology and Utilities as Committed

HR 79 From Consumer Protection, Technology and Utilities as Amended

HB 962 From Environmental Resources & Energy as Amended

HR 104 From Environmental Resources & Energy as Committed

HB 1100 From Finance as Committed

HB 849 From Human Services as Amended

HB 931 From Human Services as Amended

HB 967 From Labor & Industry as Amended

HR 60 From Labor & Industry as Committed

HB 1160 From Liquor Control as Amended

HB 35 From Tourism & Economic & Recreational Development as Committed

HR 108 From Tourism & Economic & Recreational Development as Committed

HB 269 From Veterans Affairs & Emergency Preparedness as Amended

HB 325 From Veterans Affairs & Emergency Preparedness as Committed

HB 404 From Veterans Affairs & Emergency Preparedness as Amended

HB 424 From Veterans Affairs & Emergency Preparedness as Committed

HB 892 From Veterans Affairs & Emergency Preparedness as Amended

HB 1086 From Veterans Affairs & Emergency Preparedness as Amended

HB 1091 From Veterans Affairs & Emergency Preparedness as Committed

HR 107 From Veterans Affairs & Emergency Preparedness as Committed

HR 109 From Veterans Affairs & Emergency Preparedness as Committed

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

HB 479

HB 689

HB 1028

HB 1031

HB 1097

HB 1100

HB 1162

Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

House Resolutions Adopted

HR 87 A Resolution directing the Legislative Budget and Finance Committee to conduct a study and issue a report on the current status, management and benefits of conservation corridors in this Commonwealth. 129 – 72

The House of Representatives adjourned

until Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 11:00 A.M.

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.