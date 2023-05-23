Daily Session Report for Tuesday, May 23, 2023
PENNSYLVANIA, May 23 - House of Representatives
Daily Session Update
Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian
May 23, 2023
Convened at 11 A.M.
Adjourned at 5:05 P.M.
Opening Prayer by Representative Joseph D’Orsie.
The Speaker acknowledged receipt of an Actuarial Note for Amendment A00644 to House Bill 298, Printer’s Number 254, from the Independent Fiscal Office.
Communications Received
Communications Received From the Senate
Voting Schedule
Concurrence in Senate Amendments
Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments
Bills on Second Consideration
Bills on Third Consideration
Bills Signed by the Speaker
Bills Referred
Bills Recommitted
HB 95 To Appropriations
HB 246 To Appropriations
HB 577 To Appropriations
HB 611 To Appropriations
HB 804 To Appropriations
HB 922 To Appropriations
HB 1094 To Appropriations
Bills ReReferred
HB 1138 From Consumer Protection, Technology and Utilities to Finance
HB 1064 From Finance to Housing and Community Development
Bills Reported from Committee
HB 134 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 295 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 365 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 409 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 797 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 877 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 1138 From Consumer Protection, Technology and Utilities as Committed
HR 79 From Consumer Protection, Technology and Utilities as Amended
HB 962 From Environmental Resources & Energy as Amended
HR 104 From Environmental Resources & Energy as Committed
HB 1100 From Finance as Committed
HB 849 From Human Services as Amended
HB 931 From Human Services as Amended
HB 967 From Labor & Industry as Amended
HR 60 From Labor & Industry as Committed
HB 1160 From Liquor Control as Amended
HB 35 From Tourism & Economic & Recreational Development as Committed
HR 108 From Tourism & Economic & Recreational Development as Committed
HB 269 From Veterans Affairs & Emergency Preparedness as Amended
HB 325 From Veterans Affairs & Emergency Preparedness as Committed
HB 404 From Veterans Affairs & Emergency Preparedness as Amended
HB 424 From Veterans Affairs & Emergency Preparedness as Committed
HB 892 From Veterans Affairs & Emergency Preparedness as Amended
HB 1086 From Veterans Affairs & Emergency Preparedness as Amended
HB 1091 From Veterans Affairs & Emergency Preparedness as Committed
HR 107 From Veterans Affairs & Emergency Preparedness as Committed
HR 109 From Veterans Affairs & Emergency Preparedness as Committed
Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar
HB 479
HB 689
HB 1028
HB 1031
HB 1097
HB 1100
HB 1162
Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar
House Resolutions Adopted
A Resolution directing the Legislative Budget and Finance Committee to conduct a study and issue a report on the current status, management and benefits of conservation corridors in this Commonwealth.
129 – 72
The House of Representatives adjourned
until Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 11:00 A.M.
unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.