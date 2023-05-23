Submit Release
Daily Session Report for Tuesday, May 23, 2023

PENNSYLVANIA, May 23 -  House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

May 23, 2023

Convened at 11 A.M.

Adjourned at 5:05 P.M.

 

 

Opening Prayer by Representative Joseph D’Orsie.

 

The Speaker acknowledged receipt of an Actuarial Note for Amendment A00644 to House Bill 298, Printer’s Number 254, from the Independent Fiscal Office.

 

Communications Received

 

 

Communications Received From the Senate

 

 

Voting Schedule

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

 

 

Bills on Second Consideration

 

 

Bills on Third Consideration

 

 

Bills Signed by the Speaker

 

 

Bills Referred

 

 

Bills Recommitted

 

HB 95           To Appropriations

HB 246         To Appropriations

HB 577         To Appropriations

HB 611         To Appropriations

HB 804         To Appropriations

HB 922         To Appropriations

HB 1094      To Appropriations

 

Bills ReReferred

 

HB 1138      From Consumer Protection, Technology and Utilities to Finance

HB 1064      From Finance to Housing and Community Development

 

Bills Reported from Committee

 

HB 134        From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 295        From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 365        From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 409        From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 797        From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 877        From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1138      From Consumer Protection, Technology and Utilities as Committed

HR 79           From Consumer Protection, Technology and Utilities as Amended

HB 962        From Environmental Resources & Energy as Amended

HR 104        From Environmental Resources & Energy as Committed

HB 1100      From Finance as Committed

HB 849        From Human Services as Amended

HB 931        From Human Services as Amended

HB 967        From Labor & Industry as Amended

HR 60           From Labor & Industry as Committed

HB 1160      From Liquor Control as Amended

HB 35           From Tourism & Economic & Recreational Development as Committed

HR 108        From Tourism & Economic & Recreational Development as Committed

HB 269        From Veterans Affairs & Emergency Preparedness as Amended

HB 325        From Veterans Affairs & Emergency Preparedness as Committed

HB 404        From Veterans Affairs & Emergency Preparedness as Amended

HB 424        From Veterans Affairs & Emergency Preparedness as Committed

HB 892        From Veterans Affairs & Emergency Preparedness as Amended

HB 1086      From Veterans Affairs & Emergency Preparedness as Amended

HB 1091      From Veterans Affairs & Emergency Preparedness as Committed

HR 107        From Veterans Affairs & Emergency Preparedness as Committed

HR 109        From Veterans Affairs & Emergency Preparedness as Committed

 

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

 

HB 479 

HB 689 

HB 1028 

HB 1031 

HB 1097 

HB 1100 

HB 1162 

 

Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

 

 

House Resolutions Adopted

 

HR 87

A Resolution directing the Legislative Budget and Finance Committee to conduct a study and issue a report on the current status, management and benefits of conservation corridors in this Commonwealth.

129 – 72

 

This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.

The House of Representatives adjourned

until Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 11:00 A.M.

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.

