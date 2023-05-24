ESSENCORE AND ITS FLAGSHIP BRAND KLEVV TO SHOWCASE LATEST PRODUCTS AT COMPUTEX TAIPEI 2023
TOP NOTCH MEMORY AND STORAGE SOLUTIONS AT DISPLAYHONG KONG, May 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Essencore, an emerging memory company, with its flagship consumer facing brand KLEVV is excited to announce its participation at COMPUTEX Taipei 2023. Essencore will showcase its B2B business solutions and B2C consumer products at the Expo from May 30th to June 2nd, 2023.
COMPUTEX Taipei 2023 is back after a few years of absence due to the pandemic.Using this occasion to make a grand return, Essencore will showcase some of the most advanced memory and storage solutions built to dominate the global market.
UNLEASH UNPARALLELED DDR5 PERFORMANCE UP TO 8600MT/s
KLEVV, Essencore's consumer brand, is thrilled to showcase its latest innovative products designed for gamers, content creators, and tech enthusiasts. The highlight of on-site demonstration includes the newly released CRAS V RGB and BOLT V DDR5 gaming/overclocking memory with a maximum clock speed of up to 8600MT/s, and a new DDR5 memory with 48GB capacity per DIMM.
DIVERSE, CUTTING EDGE STORAGE SOLUTIONS
Furthermore, KLEVV will debut their upcoming products including the all new CRAS C950 PCIe Gen5x4 M.2 SSD with a unique new aluminum heatsink design, providing exceptional heat dissipation while offering sequential read speeds of up to 12000MB/s, the S710 M.2 SSD compatible with the popular Steam Deck console, as well as the CRAS C910 RGB Gen4x4 M.2 SSD, providing splendid lighting effect and read speeds of up to 7400MB/s.
Essencore's participation in COMPUTEX Taipei 2023 reinforces the commitment to delivering high-quality and innovative technology solutions to both business and consumer markets. KLEVV as Essencore's flagship consumer product range is poised to be at the forefront of the memory market, eager to introduce top shelf products with unparalleled performance and reliability to users worldwide.
KLEVV cordially invites all media friends, potential buyers, and fans to visit its booth at, #N0808, 4th floor of Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center, Hall 1.
ABOUT ESSENCORE
Established in 2014, Essencore Limited aims to become the world's top vendor of DRAM modules and NAND flash application products. The company started with one goal: to “Change the world and be a leader in semiconductor distribution”. The business strategies of Essencore is to adopt the newest technologies to differentiate themselves from competitors, deliver dedicated Memory products, and offer various product portfolios for customer’s competition readiness. For more information, please visit www.essencore.com.
ABOUT KLEVV
KLEVV, is a premium brand of Essencore, the major Module and NAND Flash application product vendor. The KLEVVrange focused on superior gaming memory modules and solid state drives. KLEVV is committed to delivering world-class products with first-rate quality, and all products are engineered for enthusiasts who are pursuing the best things in life. KLEVV memory/SSD have been recognized by Germany's Red Dot Design Award for its innovative product design in 2015, 2019, 2021, and 2022. For more information, please visit www.klevv.com.
Yunly
Yunly International Marketing
email us here