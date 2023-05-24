OnlinePilatesClasses.com Launches New Mobile App
OnlinePilatesClasses.com, the leading online platform for Pilates classes, has launched a new mobile app for iOS and Android devices.
"We're thrilled to launch our new mobile app, which will make it even easier for our users to access our high-quality Pilates classes online wherever they are," said Lesley Logan founder of OPC.”LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA, May 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- OnlinePilatesClasses.com Launches New Mobile App
— Lesley Logan
OnlinePilatesClasses.com, the leading online platform for Pilates classes, has launched a new mobile app for iOS and Android devices. The app offers users access to live and on-demand Pilates classes and workshops from a variety of top instructors.
The app features a user-friendly interface that allows users to easily navigate and find the right class for their needs. Users can choose from a variety of classes, including mat Pilates, reformer Pilates, Pilates on the Cadillac/Tower or Wunda Chair, and Pilates with props. The app also offers personalized recommendations based on users' preferences and fitness goals.
"We're thrilled to launch our new mobile app, which will make it even easier for our users to access our high-quality Pilates classes online wherever they are," said Lesley Logan founder of OnlinePilatesClasses.com. "Our goal is to make Pilates accessible to everyone, and this app is an important step in achieving that."
The new app also includes features such as the ability to take class, connect with other members, view free tutorials, listen to the podcast (Be It Till You See It), and shop for merchandise and Pilates flashcards. App users will be the first to know about upcoming events and classes.
"We're excited to offer our members a more personalized and convenient way to practice Pilates," said Brad Crowell, CEO of OPC. "Whether you're a beginner or an experienced Pilates practitioner, our app has something for everyone."
“Vyten is thrilled to partner with OnlinePilatesClasses.com to develop a modern mobile app experience for the community,” said Vincent Phamvan, Founder of Vyten. “This partnership is a testament to our commitment to delivering an unparalleled experience to our clients and their customers.”
The app is available for download now on the Apple and Google Play stores. To learn more about OPC and their new app, visit their website at OnlinePilatesClasses.com.
###
About Vytenthe app:
Vyten (www.vyten.com) is a mobile app development agency that specializes in creating custom-branded iOS and Android apps to help businesses and creators grow their community. With a focus on simplicity and modern mobile experiences, Vyten aims to make the mobile app accessible to more creators who want better loyalty, retention, and growth.OPC is excited to have worked closely with the team at Vyten to design and build out the app.
vyten.com
About OnlinePilatesClasses.com:
Lesley Logan, a 2nd generation certified Pilates teacher, breathwork, habits, and mindset coach, is the founder of OnlinePilatesClasses.com, which includes the first free catalog of online Pilates exercise video tutorials, where you can also find weekly Pilates classes and workshops. Teaching Pilates since 2008, she has run multiple studios, trained hundreds of people to become teachers themselves, and taught thousands of students worldwide. When not teaching from her studio in Las Vegas, Lesley can be found hosting her podcast Be It Till You See It or traveling the world leading Pilates retreats. Connect with Lesley on Instagram @lesley.logan or through the contact page on the site.
Alison Kennedy
KPR
+ +1 323-394-3999
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Instagram
TikTok