Valerie Sassyfras to Host "Pool Party with the Sass" on June 2, 2023

Valerie has been delighting audiences for more than 20 years!

Valerie Sassyfras plays accordion while singing and dancing.

New Orleans' Valerie Sassyfras performs 'Girls Night Out' on 'America's Got Talent'

Valerie Sassyfras will host her annual Pool Party with the Sass on Friday, June 2, 2023, at the Margaret Place Hotel in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Bring Your Bathing Suit and Let's Party! June 2 at the beautiful new Margaret Place Hotel in the lower garden district. There will be swimming, videos, props, and of course Sass”
— Valerie Sassyfras
Valerie Sassyfras will host her annual Pool Party with the Sass on Friday, June 2, 2023, at the Margaret Place Hotel in New Orleans, Louisiana.

This event will be from 6:30 pm to 9:30 p.m. From 6:30 pm to 7:00 pm, DJ Sass will spin tunes and from 7:00 pm to 9:30 pm, there will be a live show. Tickets are available for $15 per person.

“Bring Your Bathing Suit and Let's Party! June 2 at the beautiful new Margaret Place Hotel in the lower garden district. There will be lots of street parking, swimming, videos, props, and of course Sass,” said Valerie Sassyfras.

Sassyfras's breakout hits "Girl's Night Out," "Hide the Pickle," and "T-Rex & Me," earned her the spotlight on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, MTV's Ridiculousness, and twice on America's Got Talent. Her fans, AKA "Sassers," love her and follow her anywhere, from her coveted "Yardi Parties" to her annual "Horny and Lazy Christmas Spectacular."

"I love making people forget their troubles, have a laugh and enjoy life," Sassyfras says. "It's fun to add a little sass to your life."

A marvelous musician and entertainer with deep Louisiana roots, Sassyfras's life story is featured in a documentary, "Nobody May Come," which won Best Cinematography at the 2020 New Orleans Film Festival. The documentary follows her life from childhood to the present and describes her dedication to her craft.

Sassyfras's music is featured on her YouTube channel, Spotify and Apple Music. If you plan to attend her Birthday Blowout on July 3rd, count on bringing home a head full of contagious energy and catchy melodies from her latest release, "Electric Rain," in addition to some unforgettable memories.

For more information about Valerie Sassyfras or to purchase tickets, please visit our website at https://valeriesassyfras.com/home or call 504.333.9588.

About Valerie Sassyfras
Valerie Sassyfras is a one-of-a-kind entertainer! She plays keyboard, accordion, and mandolin and loves to make audiences go wild with her "wicked" choreography, often performed with accompanying visual projections.

Valerie has been featured on the Ellen Show, Ridiculous on MTV, and America's Got Talent Season 14. She has shared the stage with national touring acts such as Tank & The Bangas, St. Paul, and the Broken Bones, Portugal. The Man, and Marc Rebillet. She was recently on the cover of Offbeat Magazine in New Orleans. In 2020, she was featured in a documentary about her life which won best cinematography at the New Orleans Film Festival.

+1 504-333-9588
valeriesassyfras@gmail.com
Valerie Sassyfras - Girls Night Out (Official Music Video)

About

Corbec Media is a full-service marketing company. We help you increase the visibility of your brand and show people how your business is unique! Our services include website design, content creation, digital and print advertising as well as full production of video content. Call us today at (504) 236-7919 and let us help you grow your business.


