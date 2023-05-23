Submit Release
Royalton \\ 2 Car Crash I89N in Sharon

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#: 23B2002371                                                  

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Conway

STATION: Royalton                                     

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

 

DATE/TIME: 5/23/23 @ 1603 hours

STREET: I89 N

TOWN: Sharon

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS:

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: 14.4

WEATHER:         Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Jillian Holland

AGE:  30

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Burlington, VT

 

 

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Total

INJURIES: None

 

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Casey Kimball

AGE: 32    

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, VT

 

 

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Rear End

INJURIES: None

 

 

 

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

 

On 5/23/23 Vermont State Police responded to a two-car crash on I89 North in Sharon in the area of Mile Marker 14.4.  One of the vehicles involved caught on fire and the northbound side of I89 was shut down until the fire was extinguished. There were no injuries resulting from the crash.  The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

 

 

Trooper Todd Conway

Vermont State Police

Troop B – Royalton

Phone (802) 234-9933

Fax (802) 234-6520

 

