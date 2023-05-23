Royalton \\ 2 Car Crash I89N in Sharon
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 23B2002371
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Conway
STATION: Royalton
CONTACT#: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: 5/23/23 @ 1603 hours
STREET: I89 N
TOWN: Sharon
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS:
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: 14.4
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Jillian Holland
AGE: 30
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Burlington, VT
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Total
INJURIES: None
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Casey Kimball
AGE: 32
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, VT
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Rear End
INJURIES: None
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On 5/23/23 Vermont State Police responded to a two-car crash on I89 North in Sharon in the area of Mile Marker 14.4. One of the vehicles involved caught on fire and the northbound side of I89 was shut down until the fire was extinguished. There were no injuries resulting from the crash. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.
Trooper Todd Conway
Vermont State Police
Troop B – Royalton
Phone (802) 234-9933
Fax (802) 234-6520