Royalton \\ 2 Car Crash I89N in Sharon

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 23B2002371

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Conway

STATION: Royalton

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

DATE/TIME: 5/23/23 @ 1603 hours

STREET: I89 N

TOWN: Sharon

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS:

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: 14.4

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Jillian Holland

AGE: 30

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Burlington, VT

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Total

INJURIES: None

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Casey Kimball

AGE: 32

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, VT

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Rear End

INJURIES: None

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On 5/23/23 Vermont State Police responded to a two-car crash on I89 North in Sharon in the area of Mile Marker 14.4. One of the vehicles involved caught on fire and the northbound side of I89 was shut down until the fire was extinguished. There were no injuries resulting from the crash. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

