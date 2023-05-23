Submit Release
California State Bar to Craft Guidance on AI in the Legal Profession

Ruben Duran, chair of the bar’s board of trustees, formally asked the Committee on Professional Responsibility and Conduct, better known as COPRAC, to draft guidance for lawyers or potentially an advisory opinion by November. Regenerative AI “has already changed the way that many lawyers practice law,” Duran said during a regularly scheduled board meeting on May 18. “There are many possible benefits of AI, including efficiencies and improved access to justice under the right conditions.”

