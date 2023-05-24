Greek Getaway Overlooking the Aegean Sea to Auction, Marking Concierge Auctions’ Presence in 35th Country

Gated Mediterranean villa on a quarter acre Aegean oasis, an hour from Athens Resort-style swimming pool Terraced outdoor living & entertaining Coastal estate with panoramic views of the Aegean Sea

In cooperation with Konstantinos Liantris of Royal Estates, Odos 1 Villa #238 will auction in June via Concierge Auctions.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, May 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Escape to this coastal estate with panoramic views of the Aegean Sea. The elevated hillside home—offering unobstructed sightlines to the horizon—is currently listed for €3.5 million and is scheduled to auction with No Reserve next month via Concierge Auctions in cooperation with Konstantinos Liantris of Royal Estates. Bidding is set to open 9 June and culminate on 19 June making it the firm's first Greek auction. Bidding will also be available on Concierge Auctions’ online marketplace, conciergeauctions.com, allowing buyers to bid digitally from anywhere in the world.

Architecturally designed to capture views from every room, this expansive gated villa sits on nearly a quarter acre. An open floor plan, oversized windows, and eight-meter ceilings are ideal for hosting a crowd. Two dining rooms and a wine room provide options for every kind of gathering. Embrace the sea air with the pull of the multi-level outdoor living space. The terrace offers something for everyone, with areas for alfresco dining, open-air yoga, and poolside lounging. Meticulous landscaping can be found around every turn of the stone paths, lined by native flora, including citrus, olive, and palm trees.

Additional features of this gated Mediterranean Villa include 26-foot ceilings; three fireplaces; an open-floor-plan layout with two staircases;, a private well; elevator, video security system, and automatic irrigation system; and much more, all located near Schinias Beach, just one hour from Athens, and 40 minutes from Athens International Airport.

This estate is perched on the Schinias coast of the Attica Peninsula, only an hour from Athens’ bustle. This area is known for its pristine natural beauty. Find clear blue waters for swimming and watersports, trails for exploring on foot, and one of mainland Greece’s most spectacular beaches. Located within protected Schinias National Park, the namesake beach is relatively undeveloped compared to other area beaches.. A distinctive umbrella pine forest extends to the beach as a host to migrating birds. Cycle the Olympic facilities, or take the short drive into town to enjoy the local cuisine. Head inland to discover the surrounding countryside, dotted with historical and archeological sites. When the city calls, Athens offers eclectic history, nightlife, museums, and shopping. If island hopping is on the agenda, the port of Rafina is just down the road. It is a convenient launching point for adventures in Santorini and The Cyclades.

Odos 1 Villa #238 is available for daily showings 1-4 PM EEST and by appointment, in person or virtually.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in the funding towards a new home built for a family in need.

