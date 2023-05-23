State Contract: Vehicle - Trail Repair and Maintenance Services

The Office of Management and Budget (OMB) State Procurement Office announces the award of state contract #187 providing a vendor pool for trail repair and maintenance services. The State has a wide variety of trails which may require ongoing repair and maintenance including but not limited to State trails, city trails, county trails, tribal trails, and trails on higher education campuses. For more information on this contract, visit OMB’s website.

Please share this information with those personnel in your agency/department that may use this Contract.

These vendors are included in the vendor pool:

BITCO INC

BLUESKY TRAIL LLC

PHOENIX CONSTRUCTION LLC

MAXX EXCAVATING LLC (DBA TRAILSOURCE)

Questions? Contact Gabe Hoggarth 701.328.2740