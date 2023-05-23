Submit Release
Days of Culture of Turkmenistan opened in Romania

On May 22-26, 2023, the Days of Culture of Turkmenistan have been held in the cities of Bucharest and Constanta. The Turkmen delegation comprising of representatives of the Ministry of сulture, artists, scientists, professors, and journalists participates in that event. On May 22, a solemn opening ceremony of the Days of Culture of Turkmenistan in Romania was held in Bucharest. The opening ceremony was attended by representatives of state structures, scientific circles and creative intelligen...

