Inter-MFA consultations were held between Turkmenistan and the Republic of Slovenia

23/05/2023

204

Today, on May 23, 2023, the Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Vepa Hajiyev held a meeting via videoconference with the State Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs of the Republic of Slovenia Samuel Žbogar.

During the consultations, the diplomats discussed a wide range of topical issues of Turkmen-Slovenian cooperation.

Noting the effective development of bilateral partnership, the parties exchanged views on the prospects for further expansion of relations in the political, diplomatic, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres.

Taking into account the celebration of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations this year, the parties discussed the possibility of organizing a number of events in 2023 dedicated to this significant date.

The heads of delegations noted the fruitful cooperation between Turkmenistan and Slovenia on international platforms, primarily within the framework of the UN.

In order to expand bilateral economic cooperation, the parties noted the importance of the activities of the intergovernmental commission on economic cooperation, and also agreed to intensify business contacts, regularly participate in joint business forums and exchanged views on improving the bilateral legal framework.