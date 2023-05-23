TrustRadius Awards Astera Centerprise with Top-Rated Honors in Multiple Categories for 2023
Astera Centerprise has received Top Rated Awards in multiple categories. These awards are based directly on customer feedback and help software buyers make better-purchasing decisions.”WESTLAKE VILLAGE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Astera,, a renowned provider of data management solutions, is excited to announce that its flagship product, Astera Centerprise, has been honored with the esteemed TrustRadius Top-Rated 2023 Award across multiple categories. These categories include Data Integration, Migration, Data Mapping, and Data Pipeline
— Megan Headley, VP of Research at TrustRadius
TrustRadius, a leading platform that gathers customer reviews and insights to assist businesses in making informed decisions about technology vendors, has recognized Astera Centerprise for its exceptional performance and high customer satisfaction. This recognition is a result of the enthusiastic reviews and ratings received from valued customers during the voting period.
TrustRadius Awards Astera Centerprise Based on Customer Voices
TrustRadius, known for its commitment to customer voices and insights, provides unbiased and verified customer reviews to identify and acknowledge the best technology vendors in the market. Through customer feedback, Astera Centerprise has emerged as a top-rated solution in multiple categories, boasting an outstanding trScore of 8.3/10 from 55 verified reviews.
About TrustRadius:
TrustRadius is an Austin-based customer voice and insights platform that helps tech buyers make informed business decisions while enabling technology vendors to acquire and retain B2B customers. Established in 2013, TrustRadius is backed by Next Coast Ventures, Mayfield Fund, and LiveOak Venture Partners.
About Astera:
Astera, established in 2010, is a top-rated provider of advanced data management solutions. Our extensive range of code-free solutions caters for all aspects of data management. Over the years, we have established a strong reputation for delivering exceptional results, earning the trust of esteemed organizations like the USDA, US Department of VA, Xerox, HP, Novartis, and Raymond James. This recognition is a testament to our unwavering commitment to excellence. Our comprehensive suite of solutions spans the entire data management lifecycle, offering seamless integration from data extraction to warehousing, electronic data exchange, and API lifecycle management. With our all-encompassing solution, businesses can concentrate on growth while we empower them to unlock the full potential of their data and streamline their operations.
