Multi-Instrumentalist Julian Calv Releases Limited Edition 7” Vinyl Single Through Deko Entertainment
Carrying On The Legacy Of Moondog (AKA The Viking Of Sixth Avenue), Full support from the Moondog ArchivesSTOCKTON, NJ, USA, May 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Julian Calv was a music major recently graduated from Moravian University in Bethlehem, PA. He now resides in the art community of Woodstock, VT. Calv can occasionally be seen on Church Street in Burlington, VT, busking much in the way Moondog, aka the Viking of Sixth Avenue, had done in NYC during the 50’s and 60’s.
Calv has studied every aspect of the avant-garde musician’s creative life. In addition to composing and performing, Moondog’s life included the invention of several musical instruments, most famously the trimba (a sort of triangular drum). Calv has even built his own one-of-a-kind trimba, going to great lengths to travel to Sweden and Germany to meet with fellow Moondog aficionados, and study the design of the instrument. Moondog archivist Wolfgang Gnida states, “Julian Calv - The future of the trimba, that’s what I called Julian some time ago. That may seem a bit of an exaggeration, but since the time I’ve been working at the Moondog Archive, I’ve yet to meet a musician who has been as intensely involved with the trimba as Julian. His first trimba was still made from drums put together, but his first homemade trimba based on Moondog’s model soon followed.”
Stefan Lakatos, Moondog’s friend, student, and ‘the leading exponent of the Moondog method of drumming’ (as Moondog called him) accepted Julian as a trimba player. A recognition that Stefan never gave to any other musician. “Those who listen to Julian’s two recordings ‘Route 4’ and ‘Thorn and Roots’ will, if they are old enough, remember Moondog of the 50’s and 60’s, its compositions with nature sounds and the irregular rhythms. Julian follows this tradition (‘Roots’) and brings this feeling of handmade, but not easy, music to our time (‘Route’). Let’s follow him on his way.”
Calv has now been creating his own percussion-based compositions in a style reminiscent of the late composer. His first release, “Route 4,” and follow up “Thorn and Roots” have been picked up on multiple Spotify playlists. As Calv explains, “‘Route 4’ and ‘Thorn and Roots,’ these are location inspired compositions that I’m exuberant to now have in physical form. As a start to my continuation of Moondog’s legacy, I'm quite proud of how they came out. This certainly would not have been possible without the right visual artist to communicate such free-flowing music, and Garrett Flanagan is the one we have to thank for that.”
In addition to writing his original compositions, Calv can be seen performing Moondog rounds alongside fellow musicians Nabeel and Brent Blair on Youtube’s Got Media?.
Tracklist:
Side A – “Route 4”
Side B – “Thorn and Roots”
This Bundle Includes:
One (1) 7” Vinyl Single
One (1) “Route 4” Sticker
One (1) “Thorn and Roots” Sticker
One (1) Julian Calv Sticker
Two (2) Maraca Key Chains
