Topple Launches Biggest Update Ever to Self-Serve Digital Advertising Platform

Topple's new intuitive digital advertising platform saves marketers time and money. Marketers can launch display and video advertising campaigns in 6 easy steps. Topple's new digital advertising subscription packages provide marketers with additional features and discounts of up to 20% on fixed-bid ad campaigns.

These updates position Topple as an easier, more economical, choice for brands to reach millions of potential new customers outside of Google’s reach.” — Brian Aitken, CEO of Topple Ad Network

TELLURIDE, COLORADO, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, May 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Topple, the advertising platform that helps brands efficiently find and engage with millions of American consumers outside of the Google ecosystem, is proud to announce the launch of its biggest update ever to its self-serve digital advertising platform. The update provides users with a range of new features, making it even easier to create, manage, and optimize their digital advertising campaigns.

“We’re thrilled to unveil this major update to our digital advertising platform,” said Brian Aitken, Topple’s Founder and CEO. “Our team has been hard at work developing these new features, which are designed to make it even easier for our customers to create, manage, and optimize their campaigns all on their own.”

Aitken continued, “these updates will position Topple as the obvious choice to extend advertising campaigns to millions of potential new customers outside of Google’s reach while funding independent journalism and entertainment.”

The updates to Topple’s self-serve digital advertising platform include several new features, including:

1. Show Me Around

This new “quick start” feature provides all new users with the option to quickly review the 5 most commonly used areas of the dashboard.

2. In-app campaign creation

Previously, users were sent to a different user interface outside of their dashboard to launch and edit campaigns. This new experience allows users to create and edit campaigns from wherever they are within the dashboard.

3. In-app pixel creation

Previously, users had to contact their account manager if they wanted a conversion pixel to track the performance of their campaigns. This new update allows users to create a static, fixed value, or dynamic value conversion pixel to track the performance of their campaigns.

4. Enabling macros within destination URLs

Following the standardized best practices of many digital advertisers, Topple has enabled the auto-generation of a variety of macros so that users can easily see their campaign performance data and easily make optimizations.

5. In-app subscription enrollment

Topple’s annual digital advertising subscription plans have become incredibly popular since they were launched back in February 2023, and the company has made it even easier for users to subscribe to their Basic, Professional, and Premium digital advertising packages, which provide advertisers with additional features and discounts of up to 20% off fixed bid campaigns.

6. Download CSV Reports

Now users can quickly and easily download the data, as filtered in their dashboard, in a CSV report so it can be easily analyzed by marketers in Excel or the digital marketing dashboard of their choice.

7. Creative performance data

Users have had access to their campaign performance since Topple first launched its digital advertising dashboard over a year ago but, now, users can quickly and easily review the performance of specific pieces of creative within any of their digital advertising campaigns.

These updates to Topple’s self-serve digital advertising platform are part of the company’s ongoing commitment to providing users with the most advanced and easy-to-use digital advertising solutions on the market.

In Q1 2023, advertisers saved an average of 60% on their display advertising cost-per-click (CPC) and 64% on their video advertising clicks by advertising through Topple (Source: Q1 2023 Digital Advertising KPI Benchmarks Report, https://wearetopple.com/digital-advertising-kpi-benchmarks-report/). The company’s digital advertising subscription packages start at only $500 a month, providing marketers with a cost-effective way to reach an incremental new audience outside of major ad platforms like Google.

About Topple Ad Network:

Topple Ad Network is the world’s most inclusive digital advertising network, allowing brands to efficiently reach an incremental new audience outside of major ad platforms like Google. Founded by digital advertising executive Brian Aitken, Topple is backed by venture capital funds like 1517 Fund and Invariantes Fund. Topple is committed to helping businesses grow and reach their target audience through innovative and socially responsible advertising options.

For media inquiries or further information, please contact Jenna Bostock at jenna@wearetopple.com.