Tulsa Rehabilitation Hospital Names New Leadership

New CEO and Medical Director with Expertise in Tulsa Market Assume Leadership Positions

TULSA, OK, USA, May 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Tulsa Rehabilitation Hospital, an inpatient rehabilitation hospital, announced Ian Cooper as the hospital’s new Chief Executive Officer and Melissa Frandsen, MD, as the hospital’s new Medical Director.

Ian brings over 20 years of healthcare leadership experience in both acute and post-acute hospitals in operations and ancillary services across three states including Oklahoma. He most recently served as the CEO of the largest rehab network in Pennsylvania and before that, Cooper was a CEO of a specialty hospital in Tulsa.

Dr. Frandsen has over 10 years of rehabilitation physician leadership across the Tulsa region in both acute care and post-acute care settings. She has served as the Medical Director and Assistant Medical Director in three different healthcare systems in Tulsa and most recently served as a Physician Advisory Board member to regional physicians regarding practice improvements and changes.

"We are fortunate to have the operational and clinical leadership experience that Ian Cooper and Dr. Frandsen bring to round out the leadership team,” Anis Sabeti, Nobis Rehab Partner’s CEO, said. “The Tulsa Rehab Hospital’s success will be measured on the ability to drive the quality of inpatient rehab care that the community deserves,” Sabeti said.

Cooper has a Bachelor of Science degree in Physical Therapy and holds a Bachelor of Science in Biology, Pre-Medicine, and a Master of Science degree in Healthcare Administration. He maintains memberships in ACHE, NAHSE, and APTA and is also a Fellow with ACHE.

Dr. Frandsen received her Master of Science Degree in Biomedical Engineering from Northwestern University, Evanston, IL, and her medical degree from Rush University Medical College, Chicago, IL. She completed an Internal Medicine residency at the University of Oklahoma College of Medicine, Tulsa, OK, and a Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation residency from Rush University Medical College.

About Tulsa Rehabilitation Hospital: a 40-bed inpatient rehabilitation hospital owned by Saint Francis Health System and NKD Rehab, LLC, a partnership between Kennor Holdings, Cross Development, and Nobis Rehabilitation Partners. The operation of the hospitals is managed by Nobis Rehabilitation Partners. The inspired rehab hospital team will provide comprehensive rehab for people who have suffered a debilitating disease or injury, such as a stroke, brain injury, major multi-trauma, and other complex neurological and orthopedic diseases or injuries, and return them to an optimal fulfilling life. Visit Tulsa Rehab on Facebook and LinkedIn.

About Saint Francis Health System

Founded in 1960 by Natalie O. and William K. Warren, Sr., Saint Francis is a Catholic, not-for-profit health system wholly owned and operated in Tulsa, Oklahoma whose mission is to extend the presence and healing ministry of Christ to all who seek its services. The health system is anchored by Saint Francis Hospital, a 1,100-bed tertiary center, which includes a 162-bed Children’s Hospital with the region’s only level IV neonatal intensive care unit, a 168-bed heart hospital, and Tulsa’s leading trauma and emergency center. The health system includes Saint Francis Hospital South, Saint Francis Hospital Muskogee, Saint Francis Hospital Vinita, Saint Francis Glenpool, and Laureate Psychiatric Clinic and Hospital—a 90-bed private, psychiatric facility recognized nationally for its eating disorders program. Additionally, Saint Francis employs more than 600 physicians and advanced practice providers through the Warren Clinic, which serves the region with over 90 locations throughout eastern Oklahoma. To further Saint Francis’ commitment to integrated healthcare delivery, it also operates a home care division, which includes hospice, home health, and durable medical equipment companies. In total, the organization has more than 10,500 employees, making it the largest private employer in eastern Oklahoma. Saint Francis Health System also is a 50 percent partner with Ascension Health in Community Care Managed Healthcare Plans of Oklahoma, an organization dedicated to providing high-quality, cost-effective health insurance coverage to individuals and families in the area. Saint Francis’ mission and Catholic identity guide and direct all facets of its ministry to provide for the medical, psychological, and spiritual needs of the communities it proudly serves.

About NKD

NKD is a partnership between Nobis Rehabilitation Partners, Cross Development, and Kennor Holdings that develops and manages new inpatient rehabilitation hospitals in select US markets.

About Cross Development

As a leading developer for single-tenant commercial and multifamily properties over $1B in value, Cross Development executes using a client-focused approach, continually providing consistent, transparent, and exceptional services. Cross delivers outstanding real estate guidance for our clients, carrying projects from concept to solution flawlessly. Cross Development

About Kennor Holdings

Kennor Holdings, LP is a family of commercial real estate development companies with a portfolio of regional and national projects based in Dallas, TX. The Kennor team has more than 15 years of commercial real estate development experience and has structured syndication over $300M.

About Nobis Rehabilitation Partners

Nobis Rehabilitation Partners brings together healthcare providers, developers, and investment partners to create, operate, and manage inpatient rehabilitation facilities. Patients will receive exceptional care from highly experienced and inspired caregivers in the most uniquely designed and efficient hospital. Visit nobisrehabpartners.com, find them on LinkedIn, follow them on Twitter, and like them on Facebook.