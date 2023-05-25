LiveKill Set to Release First Full Length Album in 2023

LiveKill (from left to right): Kevin Gallagher (Drums), Erik Lissabet (Bass), Napalm (Lead Guitar), James Hawkins (Vocals), and John Snell (Guitar/Producer)

FLORIDA, US, May 25, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- LiveKill is proud to announce the upcoming release of their first full length album, Evil Ecstasy, a follow up to their 2018 EP, Turned To Grey.The band has been working on this album for the last 3 years, meticulously crafting 8 tracks full of relentless rhythm sections, breakneck beats, and crushing riffs.Set to be released later in 2023, Evil Ecstasy showcases an evolution since LiveKill’s debut –"We've poured our hearts and souls into every aspect of this album, through COVID times and various setbacks, the album further builds on the intensity, passion, and professionalism featured in our previous work. We’re eager for everyone to hear it, and we’re even more excited to see them enjoying it at the shows." – John Snell, Guitarist/ProducerStay tuned for further updates as LiveKill enters the post-production phase, fine-tuning the album for release. Fans can expect an announcement regarding the release date, shows, and platforms where it will be available on the band’s social media:About LiveKillLiveKill is a high-energy powerhouse from South Florida. They are the next evolution in the Florida metal scene and beyond with a top-tier approach to pre-production and arrangement. LiveKill is set to make a heavy impact on the metal world in 2023 with the soon to be released full length album.All content is 100% human created.

