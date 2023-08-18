LiveKill Announces New Single & Video for "The Crown" Coming August 25th

LiveKill (from left to right): Erik Lissabet (Bass), Kevin Gallagher (Drums), James Hawkins (Vocals), Napalm (Lead Guitar), and John Snell (Guitar/Producer)

LiveKill announces the imminent release of their second single and video, "The Crown" from their highly anticipated upcoming album, Evil Ecstasy.

When Eddie Van Halen passed away I wanted to write a heavy hitting song with a relatable theme - where the listener could insert their own heroes and the impact they had on them and those around them.” — John Snell

FLORIDA, US, August 18, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- LiveKill announces the imminent release of their second single and video, "The Crown" from their highly anticipated upcoming album, Evil Ecstasy. The single is set to drop on August 25th, 2023, accompanied by a visually stunning video that marks the first installment of a three-part narrative.LiveKill has been consistently pushing the boundaries of their craft and amassing a dedicated fanbase with their unrelenting energy and gripping compositions. The release of "The Crown" showcases the evolution of the band’s storytelling ability.The theme of "losing your heroes" takes center stage in "The Crown" as the band delves deep into the emotional journey of grappling with the impermanence of those we look up to. This introspective exploration is magnificently captured in the accompanying video, shot and directed by Thomas Crane of killDevil Films. The video is the first of a three-part narrative arc. Fans can expect an immersive experience that resonates with the intensity of LiveKill’s music and brings the music alive visually to draw the listener into the story.Producer and guitarist [John Snell] shares, "When Eddie Van Halen passed away I wanted to write a heavy hitting song with a relatable theme - where the listener could insert their own heroes and remember the impact they had on them and those around them. We wanted to confront the concept of heroism and how we perceive our heroes. 'The Crown' takes listeners on a journey of realization, blending raw emotion with our signature sound. The video trilogy adds an entirely new dimension to the music, allowing us to tell a more intricate tale."For media inquiries, interviews, promotional materials, and additional information, please contact press@legato.marketing.For management & booking inquiries please contact theworldisyoursconsulting@gmail.com.Find/Follow LiveKill Online:Website: https://livekill.net/ Apple Music: https://music.apple.com/us/artist/livekill/1390384218 Bandcamp: https://livekill.bandcamp.com/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/LiveKillBand Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/livekillofficial/ Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/330IRFx1qCHR8seFfdsH4h TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@livekillofficial 𝕏 (formerly Twitter): https://twitter.com/livekillband YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@LiveKillOfficial/featured About LiveKillLiveKill is a high-energy heavy metal band from South Florida . They aim to be an evolution in the renowned Florida metal scene and beyond with a fresh approach to production and arrangement. LiveKill is set to make a heavy impact on the metal world in 2023/2024 with the soon to be released full length album, Evil Ecstasy.

Check out the band's latest single "Vengeance" on YouTube. Subscribe for "The Crown" and upcoming video series!