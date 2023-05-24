EverService Partners with Mental Health America and Achieves Silver Seal Recognition for Workplace Mental Health

EverService Awarded Mental Health America's Silver Bell Seal for Workplace Mental Health EverService Holdings, LLC

EverService supports employees by taking proactive steps to prioritize mental health in the workplace.

PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, May 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- EverService Holdings, LLC (EverService), a global provider of tech-enabled business solutions, has partnered with Mental Health America (MHA) and has been awarded the 2022-23 Silver Bell Seal for its commitment to promoting workplace mental health.

The Bell Seal recognizes employer advances in workplace mental health, and to be awarded, EverService underwent a rigorous evaluation of its policies and practices in four areas: workplace culture, benefits, compliance and wellness programs.

“Our employees are our greatest asset at EverService,” remarked Jeff Mosler, CEO of EverService.

“We deliver value for our clients in large part due to the relentlessness and customer-centricity of our employees,” continued Mosler. “As such, being recognized by MHA for our commitment in creating a mentally healthy workplace is special achievement for EverService.”

The Bell Seal is a first-of-its-kind workplace mental health certification that recognizes employers who strive to create mentally healthy workplaces for their employees.

Through this partnership, EverService will have access to MHA’s vast resources including extensive educational materials, advocacy initiatives, screening tools and more.

EverService is dedicated to continuously improving its workplace mental health initiatives and plans to collaborate with MHA to develop further programs that address the unique needs of its diverse workforce.

About EverService:

EverService is a global provider of tech-enabled business solutions for companies of all sizes, helping them to grow and scale with digital marketing, website design & development, scheduling & booking services, 24/7 answering services, inbound & outbound sales, live virtual receptionists, client & patient intake, and IT services. The company focuses on end-to-end solutions specialized for the legal, medical, home services, retail and technology industries integrated with clients’ CRM, EHR and operational systems. EverService goes to market with vertically integrated, industry-leading brands including Alert Communications, Blue Corona, Nexa Receptionists, Mid-State Communications, Client Chat Live, Mainline Telecommunications, Nexa Healthcare and RYNO Strategic Solutions. For more information, visit EverService at https://everservice.com/.