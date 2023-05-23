Submit Release
Maryland State Police Investigating Fatal Single Vehicle Crash In Cecil County

(ELKTON, MD) – Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash that occurred this morning in Cecil County.

The driver of a tractor-trailer, identified as Anthony Borden, 55, of Tuscumbia, Alabama was pronounced deceased at the scene. Shortly after 5:30 a.m., troopers from the Maryland State Police JFK Memorial Highway Barrack responded to the area of I-95, near Elkton for a report of a single-vehicle crash. According to a preliminary investigation, Borden was traveling north on I-95 when for unknown reasons, swerved to the left and struck the guardrail, causing the tractor-trailer to overturn.

The two left lanes of northbound I-95 have been closed for more than eight hours. The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration continues to assist with road closures.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation…

