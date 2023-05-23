Producers of Alzheimer’s Speaks, All Home Care Matters Announce new show: Conscious Caregiving with L & L

Conscious Caregiving with L & L Lance A. Slatton, Host of Award-Winning Show All Home Care Matters Lori La Bey founder of Alzheimer’s Speaks

MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Two of the leading voices in senior health care and everything Alzheimer's are joining forces to help combat, inform, educate, and advise people dealing with everything we all eventually have to deal with - growing old.



Lance A. Slatton, a case manager of Enriched Life Home Care Services (ELHCS) in Livonia, MI and host of the award-winning All Home Care Matters YouTube show and podcast, and Lori La Bey, one of the most respected and well-known voices in Alzheimer’s care and founder of Alzheimer’s Speaks, will co-produce a new show called Conscious Caregiving with L & L.

The new show will take place once a month and feature leading experts and influencers across the senior care spectrum and will focus on senior care topics and issues.

“There is a gap in services today, addressing critical issues in an open format,” says La Bey, who also is the co-founder of Dementia Map and author of Betty the Bald Chicken – Lesson in How to Care. “One that is inclusive and not designed for a set outcome, but one that allows a variety of voices to be heard. I believe it’s through this inclusive nature, that Conscious Caregiving with L & L will be able to bring passionate partners and visionaries together to create a better world.”

La Bey believes that by having conscious conversations in a respectful manner, we can reach a broader audience where all feel valued, heard and inspired.



“It will be an honor to work side by side with Lance Slatton on our new venture Conscious Caregiving with L & L,” she added. “Lance is an excellent communicator, visionary and consummate professional. How lucky am I!”

Slatton (CSCM) also feels lucky to be working with “one of the leading voices in dementia care.”



"All Home Care Matters is excited to be partnering with one of the foremost experts and names in the dementia care community, Lori La Bey,” Slatton said. “We are looking forward to helping and supporting the countless caregivers that are caring for their loved ones by providing resources to help make these challenges a little easier.”

“This partnership with Lori was an easy decision for us to make,” Slatton continued. “When you look at the leading voices in dementia care and in this space you quickly come to the realization that Lori La Bey has been helping families and their loved ones for a very long time and has widespread respect and admiration for all that she has done and continues to do for so many families facing these long-term care issues."

La Bey added: “Both of us are passionate about creating a safe space to have authentic conversations regarding uncomfortable topics. We aspire to offer a well-rounded panel of people from around the world to highlight various sides of an issue. This will allow us to learn from each other, discuss options and outcomes, and inspire one another to improve the lives of those we serve.”

The first episode of Conscious Caregiving with L & L will be released on June 30 and feature an impressive lineup of experts from all over the country.

Guests will include:

* Bill Lightfoot (Ret.) - A 36-year veteran of the Virginia State Police Department with the investigator’s unit for elder abuse and neglect.

* Eilon Caspi (PhD) - A focused discipline on elder abuse and care for seniors.

* Bettina Morrow - A high-ranking official with the state of Colorado's APS Division.

* Paul Greenwood - Former District Attorney for San Diego.

* Kristine Sundberg - Founder of Elder Voices Family Advocacy.

* Susan Carson - An ER Forensic Nurse Examiner who is very familiar with the issues associated with elder abuse and the medical side of the issue.

* Rick Mountcastle - Former Federal Prosecutor.

The show will be available on your favorite podcast streaming platforms and on All Home Care Matters official YouTube channel’s Conscious Caregiving with L & L’s playlist.



About ELHCS / All Home Care Matters

Enriched Life Home Care Services (ELHCS) in Livonia has been named the No. 1 home care company in Michigan the last two years by Top Rated Local. ELHCS provides care for people throughout southeastern Michigan. In May 2020, ELHCS launched All Home Care Matters, a YouTube program focused on long-term care issues. The show, hosted by Lance A. Slatton CSCM, has more than 122,000 YouTube subscribers and 65,000 daily podcast downloads. The show also was a 2023 29th annual AIVA Communicator Award Recipient (Academy of Interactive Visual Arts). Visit the official YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/c/AllHomeCareMatters or listen to the show on Apple Podcast https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/all-home-care-matters/id1513502341 and their Official website at https://www.allhomecarematters.com

About Alzheimer's Speaks

Alzheimer's Speaks is a Minnesota-based advocacy group and media outlet making an international impact by providing education and support for those dealing with Alzheimer’s. Founder Lori La Bey, an inspiring speaker who has committed her life to changing our dementia care culture, has been recognized by Oprah as a "Health Hero" and AARP MN as an "Inspiring Leader and Disruptor.” Maria Shriver called her an "Architect of Change" and Sharecare named her "The #1 Influencer Online for Alzheimer's." Alzheimer’s Speaks was named the No. 1 Alzheimer’s Podcast in 2022. Visit her Official website at https://www.alzheimersspeaks.com