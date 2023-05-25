NotaryLive Announces a New Affiliation with Levro
NotaryLive today debuts their new association with Levro to offer online notarizations whenever, wherever the Levro Community needs them.
Together, we are committed to providing seamless and secure online notarization services for businesses across the globe to meet today's and tomorrow's needs in this digital world.”NANUET, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- This alliance integrates NotaryLive’s comprehensive online notarization platform with Levro’s extensive digital resources, specifically tailored for its global payments platform.Both companies recognized the collaboration potential early on, with their mutual focus on prioritizing clients, security, simplicity, and convenient access to necessary business resources.
Levro provides a multi-currency financial platform for businesses looking to expand overseas. This is achieved by offering the capability to hold, convert, and transact in more than 34 currencies through one account. This makes Levro an essential resource for companies setting up operations in foreign countries that face challenges such as foreign currency volatility and high exchange rates.
Shannon Ballagh, Head of Customer Success at Levro, commented on the partnership, saying, “We are excited to partner with NotaryLive to allow businesses to operate in a global, remote-friendly environment.”
NotaryLive offers a versatile, straight-forward online notarization platform that digitizes the traditional notarization process. The platform serves to meet all notary requirements by connecting users with a live, remote notary at their convenience.
Joshua Stankard, CEO and Founder of NotaryLive, expressed his excitement about this new partnership with Levro: "This announcement and new partnership between NotaryLive and Levro to bring innovative notarization solutions to their staff, users and clients is just the beginning to an engaged and interactive relationship. Together, we are committed to providing seamless and secure online notarization services for businesses across the globe to meet today's and tomorrow's needs in this digital world."
Much like it does for Levro's community, the NotaryLive Affiliate Program can offer value to those with remote employees, a geographically diverse user base, or businesses providing online resources that can benefit from this added service.
For more information on the NotaryLive Affiliate Program, visit https://notarylive.com/affiliate-program.
About Levro:
Levro (www.levro.com) operates as a global financial platform for businesses. The platform provides multi-currency business payments and wallets for fast, easy, and affordable international and domestic payments in over 34 currencies.
About NotaryLive:
NotaryLive (www.notarylive.com) offers a straightforward, online platform that caters to all document notarization needs, providing services whenever and wherever needed.
