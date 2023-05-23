Genius 100 Foundation and New York Festivals 2023 Advertising Awards announce judges for the expanded GENIUS 100 Awards

The GENIUS 100 Awards have added three new awards for 2023 in addition to the GENIUS 100 Inspiration Award

Now more than ever, we must recognize how much we can gain from embracing creativity to influence positive change” — Hilarie Viener, CEO, Genius 100 Foundation

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Genius 100 Foundation (G100) and New York Festivals International Advertising Awards®, in the 3rd year of their partnership, are announcing an expanded judging panel for the GENIUS 100 Awards.

The GENIUS 100 Awards will be judged by a panel of Genius 100 Visionaries, comprised of an extraordinary group of globally recognized, accomplished, compassionate minds, from an impressive cross-section of fields.

Genius 100 Visionary Judging Panel

Amal Elsana Alh’jooj – Author; Civic activist; Founder of the non-governmental Arab-Jewish Centre for Equality, Economic Empowerment and Cooperation (AJEEC); Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize within the framework of the “one thousand women submissions project”

Ron Arad – World-renowned artist and industrial and architectural designer whose major projects span the globe, including the creation of the Genius 100 brand identity and the world’s first 3D printed book, titled Genius: 100 Visions of the Future

Chris Bertish – Author; Big Wave Surfing champion; Motivational Speaker; Trans-Atlantic stand-up paddle boarding Guinness world record holder; Ocean Pioneer

Rick Hansen – Paralympic athlete; Activist; Founder Rick Hansen Foundation and Philanthropist for people with disabilities

Maggie MacDonnell – Recipient of Global Teacher Prize

Eduardo Marturet – Music Director and Conductor of the Miami Symphony Orchestra

Jose Miguel Sokoloff – President of Mullen Lowe Global Creative Council; Award-winning advertising executive and internationally renowned peace advocate

Genius 100 Founder

Rami Kleinmann - Driving force behind it the realization of the Genius 100 Foundation; Instrumental in its inaugural project – the world’s first 3D printed book, titled Genius: 100 Visions of the Future, featuring essays by the organization’s 100 Visionaries; CEO and President of Canadian Friends of Hebrew University (CFHU)

About the GENIUS 100 Awards

What started in 2021 as the GENIUS 100 Inspiration Award, a special award to honor outstanding purpose-driven creative work that inspires action to create impact, has expanded into the Genius 100 Award category within the New York Festivals Advertising Awards.

For 2023, in addition to the GENIUS 100 Inspiration Award, the expanded category includes:

The GENIUS 100 Limitless Award (established 2023) will be awarded to the entity that has created work (advertising/marketing/print/film) that brings awareness and outstanding positive impact for/on persons/communities with varying abilities and promotes unlimited inspiration.

GENIUS 100 Idea of the Year Award (established 2023) will be awarded to the entity that has created, developed, and exhibited proof of concept of the most unique, impactful, inspiration and genius idea of the year. To showcase it, the entity must have produced creative (advertising/marketing/print/film) that demonstrates the idea for public consumption.

GENIUS 100 Product of the Year Award (established 2023) will be awarded to the entity that has created work (advertising/marketing/print/film) that showcases the most unique, impactful, inspirational and genius product of the year.

This will be the only category within the New York Festivals Advertising Awards that will accept work from NGO’s.

Proceeds from the entry fees for all four of these awards will go to charitable partners of Genius 100 Foundation, Luv Michael and The International Centre for Missing and Exploited Children.

Previous GENIUS 100 Inspiration Award winners include: 2021- IKEA "For a Safe Home from Triad Advertising, Czech Republic and, in 2022, "The [uncertain] Four Seasons” produced by Jung von Matt AG, Germany.

“This panel of judges is truly representative of the diversity and dedication of our global community of exceptionally imaginative and action oriented human beings who leverage their knowledge and resources to support impactful education, health, humanitarian and environmental initiatives," states Hilarie Viener, CEO, Genius 100 Foundation US. "These very special awards celebrate the inspired work which has created outstanding, undeniable, and significant impact. Now more than ever, we must recognize how much we can gain from embracing creativity to influence positive change.”

To review the GENIUS 100 category, entry brief and/or to enter the GENIUS 100 Awards visit: HERE

About the Genius 100 Foundation

The Genius 100 community, referred to as G100, was born out of the centennial celebration of Einstein’s Theory of Relativity and remains inspired by his unique Genius. To honor this landmark occasion, 100 of the world’s greatest minds were researched, selected, and nominated to contribute their vision of the future to the publishing of the first 3D book” Genius: 100 Visions of the Future” and are considered the original Genius 100 Visionaries. Genius 100 Foundation was founded in Toronto in 2017, with a global footprint. It is a community of exceptionally imaginative and action oriented human beings who leverage our knowledge and resources to support impactful education, health, humanitarian and environmental initiatives through collaboration, funding and “1+1=100” mentality.

Genius 100 Foundation is a registered Charity in Canada and 501c3 US