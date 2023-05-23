State Auditor Shad White’s statement regarding the sentencing of two individuals for COVID Relief Fraud.
May 23, 2023
“As the public saw from our audits, Mississippi lost more than $400 million to unemployment compensation fraud during the pandemic. This was a massive sum, and some of the perpetrators are outside the United States. I’m grateful for the chance to work with our federal partners to hold the fraudsters who are here accountable. We will continue our work on this tragic loss of taxpayer money to get as much money back as possible.”