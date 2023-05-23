Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,780 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 449,981 in the last 365 days.

State Auditor​ Shad White​’s statement regarding the sentencing of two individuals for COVID Relief Fraud.

State Auditor​ Shad White​’s statement regarding the sentencing of two individuals for COVID Relief Fraud.

May 23, 2023

“As the public saw from our audits, Mississippi lost more than $400 million to unemployment compensation fraud during the pandemic. This was a massive sum, and some of the perpetrators are outside the United States. I’m grateful for the chance to work with our federal partners to hold the fraudsters who are here accountable. We will continue our work on this tragic loss of taxpayer money to get as much money back as possible.”

You just read:

State Auditor​ Shad White​’s statement regarding the sentencing of two individuals for COVID Relief Fraud.

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more