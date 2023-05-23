Hilltop Partners Senior Urban Renewal, LLC Announces Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for Hilltop Senior Apartments Phase 2
New affordable senior community living with state of the art features
Growing up in affordable housing myself is the reason why I became an affordable housing developer.”IRVINGTON, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- IRVINGTON, NJ - Hilltop Partners Senior Urban Renewal, LLC is excited to announce the Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for the second phase of the Hilltop Redevelopment. The Hilltop Senior Apartments is a new affordable senior housing community in Irvington, NJ. The ceremony will take place on Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 280 Park Place, Building #2, Irvington, NJ 07111, from 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM. The event will serve as a symbol of Hilltop Senior Apartments' commitment to providing life-changing services to the community, and will include multiple speakers – such as the Mayor Tony Vauss of Irvington, NJ.
The Hilltop Senior Apartments is a beautiful, six story building that offers a mix of studio and one bedroom mixed income rental apartments for seniors 55+. The building is designed to Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (“LEED”) Silver. The community features a healthcare suite, a state of the art fitness center, a large community room with an outdoor terrace, and a common laundry room on every floor.
In partnership with the Catholic Charities Archdiocese of Newark and the New Jersey Housing Mortgage Finance Agency (“HMFA”)’s Senior Independent Living program, the Hilltop Senior Apartments will provide weekly programming for residents. The building also includes convenient bike storage, onsite covered parking, and weekly transportation provided by the Township of Irvington, ensuring residents have easy access to local amenities.
The Hilltop Redevelopment is a public private partnership to redevelop the former Irvington General Hospital into over 600 multifamily mixed-income residential apartments in 5 buildings and 18 duplex, two-family townhomes. The Township of Irvington, supported by HMFA and the Essex County Executive’s Office, partnered with the Development Team to bring the project to fruition. The Hilltop Senior Apartments was financed with HMFA’s 9% Low Income Housing Tax Credits (“LIHTC”). Other financing partners include JP Morgan Chase, Capital One, Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation, and Raymond James Affordable Housing Investments.
"Growing up in affordable housing myself is the reason why I became an affordable housing developer. Having firsthand knowledge, I'm able to be the voice for the community, speaking to the specific needs that residents require from developers.” -Adenah Bayoh, Kapwood LLC.
During the Ribbon Cutting Ceremony, special guests, community partners, and speakers will be treated to delicious catering from local eateries Cornbread and Brick City Vegan. Attendees will also have the opportunity to tour the new community and learn more about the life-changing services offered at the Hilltop Senior Apartments.
ABOUT HILLTOP PARTNERS SENIOR URBAN RENEWAL, LLC
Hilltop Partners Senior Urban Renewal LLC is a Joint Venture between Urban Builders
Collaborative NJ LLC (“UBC”) and Kapwood LLC (“Kapwood”). UBC and
Kapwood have also successfully completed Phase I of the Hilltop Redevelopment, the
Hilltop Apartments, which features 114 multi-family mixed-income apartments in a
Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (“LEED”) Silver certified building. UBC is the real estate development affiliate of Lettire Construction Corp., a family-owned, community builder and developer, based in East Harlem for 40 years. UBC has developed 1,400+ and Lettire has built 6,500+ apartments of supportive, affordable and workforce housing throughout New York and New Jersey. Kapwood LLC, consists of Adenah Bayoh and Patrick Terborg, both who have extensive experience in the affordable housing space. Adenah has successfully completed projects resulting in almost 400 rental units, with more than half of them deemed as affordable. In December 2022, she became the first African- American woman lead developer to receive a 9% Tax Credit from the New Jersey Housing and Mortgage Finance Agency. Patrick has more than 10 years of experience in real estate development and more than 15 years of financial management experience in real estate development, major financial corporations, and higher education. Patrick has been instrumental in obtaining equity and debt financing that has led to the development of more than 500,000 square feet of mixed-use space in the urban core of Essex County and Union County.
