St. Johnsbury // Larceny

CASE#: 23A4003864

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Butler

STATION: St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 5/23/23 0804 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Newbury, VT

VIOLATION: Larceny

ACCUSED: Timothy Kearney

AGE: 31

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newbury, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time Vermont State Police responded to a report of a physical altercation between numerous individuals at P&H truck stop in Newbury, VT. Investigation revealed Timothy Kearney committed larceny from a person by taking their cell phone. Kearney was cited on scene without incident and is scheduled to appear in Orange County Superior Court - Criminal Division on 06/28/2023 at 0830 hours.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 6/28/23 0830 hours

COURT: Orange County Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.