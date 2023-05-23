Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,792 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 449,920 in the last 365 days.

St. Johnsbury // Larceny

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 23A4003864

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Butler                          

STATION:  St. Johnsbury                   

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 5/23/23 0804 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Newbury, VT

VIOLATION: Larceny 

 

ACCUSED:  Timothy Kearney                                              

AGE: 31

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newbury, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time Vermont State Police responded to a report of a physical altercation between numerous individuals at P&H truck stop in Newbury, VT.  Investigation revealed Timothy Kearney committed larceny from a person by taking their cell phone.  Kearney was cited on scene without incident and is scheduled to appear in Orange County Superior Court - Criminal Division on 06/28/2023 at 0830 hours.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 6/28/23 0830 hours           

COURT: Orange County Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION:    N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT INCLUDED

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.


You just read:

St. Johnsbury // Larceny

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more