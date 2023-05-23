St. Johnsbury // Larceny
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23A4003864
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Butler
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 5/23/23 0804 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Newbury, VT
VIOLATION: Larceny
ACCUSED: Timothy Kearney
AGE: 31
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newbury, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time Vermont State Police responded to a report of a physical altercation between numerous individuals at P&H truck stop in Newbury, VT. Investigation revealed Timothy Kearney committed larceny from a person by taking their cell phone. Kearney was cited on scene without incident and is scheduled to appear in Orange County Superior Court - Criminal Division on 06/28/2023 at 0830 hours.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 6/28/23 0830 hours
COURT: Orange County Superior Court - Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.