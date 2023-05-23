Registration Opens June 1st for the 2023 Maine DOE Educator Summit!

The countdown is on for the start of the 2023 Educator Summit being held August 7-10 at the Augusta Civic Center. Registration will be open from June 1 – July 7! With 143 presentations being offered this year, now is the time to check out the sessions and pick out your favorites so that when registration opens you can be one of the first to register!

2023 Educator Summit Schedule and Sessions

The fee for the 2023 Educator Summit event is $95.00 payable upon registration via credit card (once registration opens on June 1st). As a reminder, the Maine Department of Education will reimburse school administrative units (SAUs) for travel and lodging for attendees once the SAU has reimbursed the participants.

Registration includes:

8 meals

6 contact hours per day attended

Access to 143 presentations

Keynote speakers: Maine’s 2023 Teacher of the Year, Matt Bernstein, Maine DOE Commissioner Pender Makin, and Dr. Shanna Peeples

Over 30 information tables set up throughout the Civic Center for you to visit during the Summit

Ample time to collaborate with other educators across Maine

Other special activities during the 2023 Educator Summit that we are excited to share with you are:

Job Fair and open office hours for people who want to become part of Maine’s education workforce: On Thursday, August 10th from 12:00 pm – 4:00 pm we will be hosting a modified job fair and open office hours for those interested in becoming part of Maine’s education workforce. Maine Department of Education’s State Education Representative, Diana Doiron, along with school representatives from across our great State, and Maine DOE’s Certification Team will be available to engage with anyone interested in school job openings or more information about starting the process of a background check or being certified. Help spread the word to anyone who is interested in becoming employed to work in Maine schools!

Everyone is invited to bring a fully laminated poster board to be hung in the Augusta Civic Center during the Summit. The theme of the Poster Contest is “ ” That wording should be highly visible on the poster and then we encourage you to let your creativity shine. Please place the contact person’s name and cell number on the back of the poster. We will announce the winner and award the prize to the top three during lunch on Thursday, August 10th, the last day of the Summit. Transformational Leaders’ Network (TLN) Kick-off Event: The TLN is a leadership professional development specifically designed for Maine principals and school building leaders that will hold its kick-off event for the 2023/2024 school year alongside the Educator Summit event in August. The TLN alleviates the stress and isolation principals experience as they provide instructional leadership, engage in school improvement initiatives, and foster a collegial culture–among all the other things they do! TLN creates an intimate environment of like-minded practitioners (facilitators and participants) who build a community of support for sharing issues of practice, getting feedback and insight on how they are managing school improvement initiatives, and, most importantly, engaging in learning about themselves and their leadership. Please note that becoming part of the TLN (which includes an additional 9 meetings over the course of the 2023/2024 school year, both in-person and virtual, along with an array of resources, coaching, and networking) comes with an additional $200 cost beyond the $95.00 Educator Registration fee. To learn more about the TLN visit Maine DOE’s TLN Webpage.

For more information about the 2023 Educator Summit, contact Maine DOE Educator Summit Coordinator Teri Peaslee at teri.peaslee@maine.gov or visit the Maine Department of Education’s 2023 Educator Summit Website.