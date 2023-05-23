Take Flight Partners with Under Armour to Offer Epic Sports Opportunity
The Athlete Experience to Feature Flag Football, Training and NFL/XFL Game Package
This is truly a dream experience for athletes and their families that promises to remain a core memory for the rest of their lives”WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- May 23, 2023 – Take Flight, a youth development organization revered for its efforts toward the physical, mental and emotional well-being of children, is excited to announce a once-in-a-lifetime sports opportunity for athletes and their families. Offered for a limited time, Take Flight is introducing The Athlete Experience in partnership with the Washington Commanders (NFL), the D.C. Defenders (XFL) and Under Armour. The all-inclusive athlete experience includes Under the Lights Fall Flag Football, athlete coaching and mentoring, and access to two unforgettable sports experiences.
The Athlete Experience includes a 7-game flag football season, playoffs or consolation games, an Under Armour team jersey, shorts, and trophies and medals awarded to champions in each grade/age division. In addition, participants will receive mentoring and athletic training, including mindset training, speed and agility training, balance and mobility training, strength and endurance training, mini combine drills, footwork and hand-eye coordination drills. The package is highlighted with a Washington Commanders home game with chartered bus transportation, on-field access, NFL player access, player greeting in the tunnel, food voucher, and signed autographs and photos following the game. Rounding out the experience are XFL D.C. Defenders home game tickets and on-field access.
“This is truly a dream experience for athletes and their families that promises to remain a core memory for the rest of their lives,” said Take Flight Founder Paul Williams. “We’ve partnered with an amazing sports brand, Under Armour, to present what is perhaps the most exciting, well-rounded athletic experience ever offered to young athletes. This is a celebration of the hard work they put into their athletic endeavors, and we’re proud to reward them with an exclusive package offered only through Take Flight.”
Three packages are being offered for The Athlete Experience ranging from $197 to $297 — The Ultimate Athlete Experience Package which is the largest package detailed above; The Gold Flag Football Experience Package which includes the 7-game flag football season, Washington Commanders package, and XFL D.C. Defenders game; and The Bronze Athlete Package which includes the flag football season and athletic training.
The Athlete Experience is available for a limited time only, so reserve your spot now at https://www.takeflightinc.org/theathleteexperience. Additional information about Take Flight is available online at https://www.takeflightinc.org or by emailing info@takeflightinc.org
