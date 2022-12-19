Take Flight Announces Fitness Challenge to Develop Healthy Habits for the New Year
– 60-Day Commitment Includes Challenges and Competitions for a Minimum $100 Reward –
Take Flight, a youth development organization on a mission to improve the physical, mental and emotional well-being of children, is launching a 60-day Fitness Challenge to help everyone kick-off the New Year in a healthy way. The Challenge encourages participants to spend the first two months of 2023 focused on reducing their overall body fat percentage through weekly challenges and competitions. Each participant will win a minimum of $100, presented in the form of a gift card for their favorite self-care, fitness or wellness activity.
Fitness Challenge participants will be grouped into randomly-generated teams with points awarded for winning challenges and body fat percentage reduction. Half the points earned will be based on overall group body fat percentage improvement, and the other half will be based on weekly challenges and competitions. The team with the most points at the end of the Challenge wins. The competition is team-oriented to foster teamwork, competitive spirit and leadership. Check-ins will be held every Thursday via Zoom, with results varying based on each participant’s commitment level and goals—with some building muscle or losing weight, and others setting personal records or improving endurance.
“Our 60-day Fitness Challenge is simple, and if done right, participants will walk away with a consistent new routine that they can carry with them through 2023 and beyond,” said Take Flight Founder Paul Williams. “The Challenge aims to generate fitness results and create positive new habits that will help participants achieve their ultimate fitness goals.”
Take Flight was launched in 2009 as a youth organization for the Washington D.C. area, with the mission of instilling healthy habits for lifelong success and happiness. The organization has grown over the past 13 years to become the region’s most trusted resource for the physical, mental and emotional well-being of children. In addition to programs focused on physical fitness, Take Flight offers financial literacy programs and personalized mentoring to foster the holistic development of children and their families.
To participate in the Fitness Challenge, individuals must follow Take Flight and signup at https://takeflightinc.wufoo.com/forms/w1g31q4t0plcu07/ by December 30, 2022. The cost is $10 per person and a privacy waiver is required.
Additional information about Take Flight is available online at https://www.takeflightinc.org.
