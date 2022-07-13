Under Armour Partners with Take Flight for Return of Fall Flag Football in Montgomery County
– Program Focuses on Skill Development, Confidence-Building, Unity and Teamwork –GAITHERSBURG, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GAITHERSBURG, Md., July 13, 2022 – Take Flight, a youth development organization focused on the physical, mental and emotional well-being of children, is proudly partnering with Under Armour for a second year to bring Under the Lights flag football to the youth of Montgomery County. The league is geared towards boys and girls of all skill levels in grades K-8, and will run from September 10, 2022 through October.
“We’re thrilled to offer a second Fall season of flag football to the youth of Montgomery County following last year’s successful program debut,” said Take Flight Founder Paul Williams. “In partnership with leading brand Under Armour, this program builds skills both on and off the field—igniting confidence in program participants while also elevating their skill level. This flag football program proved to have an incredibly positive impact on last year’s participants, and we’re excited to be able to offer it once again.”
The Under the Lights flag football program offers a competitive, confidence-building, non-contact football experience, in line with Take Flight’s mission of promoting healthy lifestyles for future life success. In addition to skill development, the flag football program focuses on teaching respect, unity and teamwork.
Participants will each receive an Under Armour game shirt and shorts, and will play in seven games plus playoffs or consolation games. The format will be 6 vs. 6 on 25-30-yard wide x 50-yard long fields. Teams will include 9-10 players to ensure adequate playing time for every participant, and requires no tryouts. Practices will be held an hour prior to games, which will take place Saturday mornings at Strawberry Knoll Elementary School, located at 18820 Strawberry Knoll Rd, Gaithersburg, MD 20879.
Take Flight was launched in 2009 as a mission-driven youth organization for the Washington D.C. area, with the goal of instilling healthy habits for lifelong success and happiness. The organization has grown over the past 12 years to become the region’s most trusted resource for the physical, mental and emotional well-being of children. In addition to programs focused on physical fitness, Take Flight offers financial literacy programs and personalized mentoring to foster the holistic development of children and their families.
To enroll in the flag football league, visit https://www.uaflag.com/page/show/7303068-montgomery-county-2022-fall-season-. The program will take a short break before resuming again in Spring 2023. Additional information about Take Flight is available online at https://www.uaflag.com/, or by emailing pwilliams@uaflag.com.
