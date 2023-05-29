Parameta Solutions expands Energy & Commodities pricing solutions with ZE PowerGroup partnership

Parameta Solutions, a subsidiary of TPICAP expands Energy & Commodities pricing solutions with ZE PowerGroup partnership

our data analytics and ZE's integration capabilities mean customers can now extract greater value from our independent energy pricing data, which truly reflects OTC market conditions"
— Jonathan Cooper, Chief Revenue Officer, Parameta Solutions
RICHMOND, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, May 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Parameta Solutions, the Data & Analytics division of TP ICAP, has announced it will be making its over-the-counter (OTC) pricing solutions available through ZE PowerGroup's data management and analytics platform. The partnership provides market participants with comprehensive risk and pricing solutions for energy and commodities.

Thanks to Parameta’s advanced analytics capabilities and data visualization tools on the ZE PowerGroup platform, firms will be able to better understand market trends and identify pricing opportunities. The partnership will also enable customers to automate pricing processes and reduce the risk of human error.

“Global events mean there is an increasing need for energy and commodity trading firms to manage their counterparty credit risk in the OTC market,” said Jonathan Cooper, Chief Revenue Officer, Parameta Solutions. “The combined force of our data analytics and ZE's integration capabilities means customers can now extract greater value from our independent energy pricing data, which truly reflects OTC market conditions.”

“We are excited to partner with Parameta Solutions to provide additional Commodities pricing solutions and enhanced services to our customers, and this partnership with Parameta Solutions enables us to further deliver on this goal,” said ZE PowerGroup, Chief Business Officer, Aiman El-Ramly. “ZE PowerGroup and Parameta Solutions are customer-focused, both with the mission to provide the best digital and pricing solutions to our commodities clients. We are excited to continue growing this partnership into the future.”

About Parameta Solutions
Parameta Solutions is the Data & Analytics division of TP ICAP Group. The business provides clients with unbiased OTC content and proprietary data, in-depth insights across price discovery, risk management, benchmark and indices, and pre and post-trade analytics. Its post-trade solutions offering helps market participants control their counterparty and regulatory risks through a growing range of tools that manage balance-sheet exposure, as well as compression and optimization services. To learn more visit: www.parametasolutions.com

About

About ZE PowerGroup Inc.: ZE PowerGroup Inc. was established in 1995 to offer business intelligence, information automation, and data analytics services to businesses. Its proprietary software, ZEMA™, is a comprehensive data analytics platform designed to offer simple data management solutions to complex business problems cost-effectively. ZE continues to be ranked #1 for Data Management Firms for the Energy Risk Software Ranking 2023 and 8th in the 2022 ChartisEnergy50 rankings for innovative technology in the energy and fintech industry sectors. It also won the 2022 Stratus Cloud Computing award for private cloud for the third year. ZE’s offices are in Richmond, BC, Canada; London, UK; Singapore; and Houston, TX, USA. For more information, visit www.ze.com.

ZE PowerGroup Inc.

