Parameta Solutions expands Energy & Commodities pricing solutions with ZE PowerGroup partnership

Parameta Solutions, a subsidiary of TPICAP expands Energy & Commodities pricing solutions with ZE PowerGroup partnership
our data analytics and ZE's integration capabilities mean customers can now extract greater value from our independent energy pricing data, which truly reflects OTC market conditions”RICHMOND, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, May 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Parameta Solutions, the Data & Analytics division of TP ICAP, has announced it will be making its over-the-counter (OTC) pricing solutions available through ZE PowerGroup's data management and analytics platform. The partnership provides market participants with comprehensive risk and pricing solutions for energy and commodities.
Thanks to Parameta’s advanced analytics capabilities and data visualization tools on the ZE PowerGroup platform, firms will be able to better understand market trends and identify pricing opportunities. The partnership will also enable customers to automate pricing processes and reduce the risk of human error.
“Global events mean there is an increasing need for energy and commodity trading firms to manage their counterparty credit risk in the OTC market,” said Jonathan Cooper, Chief Revenue Officer, Parameta Solutions. “The combined force of our data analytics and ZE's integration capabilities means customers can now extract greater value from our independent energy pricing data, which truly reflects OTC market conditions.”
“We are excited to partner with Parameta Solutions to provide additional Commodities pricing solutions and enhanced services to our customers, and this partnership with Parameta Solutions enables us to further deliver on this goal,” said ZE PowerGroup, Chief Business Officer, Aiman El-Ramly. “ZE PowerGroup and Parameta Solutions are customer-focused, both with the mission to provide the best digital and pricing solutions to our commodities clients. We are excited to continue growing this partnership into the future.”
About Parameta Solutions
Parameta Solutions is the Data & Analytics division of TP ICAP Group. The business provides clients with unbiased OTC content and proprietary data, in-depth insights across price discovery, risk management, benchmark and indices, and pre and post-trade analytics. Its post-trade solutions offering helps market participants control their counterparty and regulatory risks through a growing range of tools that manage balance-sheet exposure, as well as compression and optimization services. To learn more visit: www.parametasolutions.com
