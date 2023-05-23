IADA's Big Presence at EBACE Draws Crowds
IADA at European Show for the First TimeGENEVA, SWITZERLAND, May 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Exhibiting for the first time at the 2023 European Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition (EBACE) in Geneva, IADA's booth was center of the action for the 55 member companies of the International Aircraft Dealers Association who made the exhibit a focal point to support business aircraft sales. In total 47 key dealers and IADA products and services members are participating at EBACE, being held here May 23-25. In addition, eight airplane manufacturers, all IADA OEM members, will also be exhibiting at the convention, bringing the association’s total representation to 55 companies.
IADA members attending EBACE and working from IADA’s exhibit booth include: AIC Title Service, Aviation Legal Group, Avpro, CFS Jets, Dallas Jets International, Elliott Jets, Elliott Aviation, Four Corners Aviation, Gilchrist Aviation, Global Wings, Global Sky Media, Hatt & Associates, Insured Aircraft Title Services, Jet Sense Aviation, jetAVIVA, Jetcraft, Leviate Air Group, Lone Mountain Aircraft, Mente Group, OGARAJETS, QS Partners, SkyService Business Aviation, Stanton & Partners Aviation, TVPX, Viasat Inc., Wetzel Aviation, Wheels Up, and Wheels Up Aircraft Sales.
In addition, these IADA members will have their own exhibit at EBACE2023: 4AIR, ACASS, Aircraft Bluebook (part of Aviation Week Network), AvBuyer, Aviation Partners Inc., CAMP Systems International Inc., Duncan Aviation, Engine Assurance Program, Flying Colours Corp., GE Aviation (GE Aerospace), General Aviation Services, Global Jet Capital, Honeywell International (Honeywell Aerospace), International Jet Interiors, Jet Aviation, JETNET, Jet HQ, Jet Support Services Inc. (JSSI), and StandardAero.
All of IADA’s OEM members will also have Aircraft Display Exhibits at Geneva International Airport: Airbus Corporate Jets, Boeing Business Jets, Bombardier, Dassault, Embraer, Gulfstream Aerospace, Honda Aircraft Company, and Textron Aviation.
About the International Aircraft Dealers Association
Ninety-seven percent of IADA dealers do business in North America, 62 percent of dealers operate in Europe, 56 percent are active in Latin America and the Caribbean, 44 percent do business in Asia and the Pacific region, 40 percent work in the Middle East and 35 percent in Africa. IADA also represents a variety of IADA-verified product and aviation services members that operate with the highest professional standards in the industry. For more info go to https://www.iada.aero.
