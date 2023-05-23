Thompson Builders Corporation Awarded $17.6 Million Alameda Reservoir Roof Replacement Project
One of the Bay Area’s Top General Contractors, Thompson Builders, Awarded the $17.6 Million Alameda Reservoir Roof Replacement ProjectNOVATO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Thompson Builders Corporation, a leading general contractor in the California Bay Area with a proven track record of successful water infrastructure, has been awarded the Alameda Reservoir Roof Replacement Project. The $17.6 million project is part of a larger effort to maintain and upgrade the water supply infrastructure in Alameda County.
The Alameda Reservoir, located in Fremont, is the second largest reservoir in Alameda County and has been a vital source of water for the Bay Area since its construction in 1972. With a capacity of 16.25 million gallons of potable water, the reservoir is critical to the regional water supply system. The reservoir's roof, now over 50 years old, is nearing its end and requires a full replacement to ensure continued operation and reliability.
Thompson Builders’ extensive experience in water infrastructure projects, coupled with their commitment to delivering high-quality workmanship, make them the ideal contractor for the Alameda Reservoir Roof Replacement Project. In the past, the company has successfully completed several similar projects, including the Mayhew Reservoir, More Avenue Reservoir, Potrero Heights Reservoir, Whisman Reservoir, and many more.
The project scope includes the removal and replacement of the existing 142,000 square foot roof system, as well as upgrades to the roof's structural support system. The new roof will be constructed using modern materials and techniques such as new glulam beams, lumber framing, metal deck, and the installation of insulated roof panels, all of which are designed to withstand the harsh weather conditions of the Bay Area. The project is expected to begin in June 2023, with completion scheduled for June 2025.
The team at Thompson Builders is compiled of many experienced professionals who will work closely with the Alameda County Water District and other stakeholders to ensure that the project is completed safely, efficiently, and on schedule. They are committed to minimizing disruptions to the surrounding community during construction and will implement measures to ensure that the project site is safe and secure.
Thompson Builders has an excellent civil engineering team that has a long track record of success. The company's dedication to quality and safety, combined with their history of successful water infrastructure projects, will ensure that the Alameda Reservoir continues to provide reliable and high-quality water to the Bay Area for many years to come.
For more information on Thompson Builders Corporation and their history of water infrastructure projects, please visit their website at www.TBCorp.com
Project Team:
Client: Alameda County Water District
Construction Manager: Kennedy Jenks
General Contractor: Thompson Builders Corporation
Engineering firm: TJC and Associates
