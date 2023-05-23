ZE PowerGroup to Offer ICE’s Energy Reference Data Over ZEMA™ Data Management Platform
ZE PowerGroup to Offer ICE’s Energy Reference Market Data Over ZEMA™ Data Management Platform
Having ICE’s reference data accessible to mutual customers, allows them to customize the platform to have quality data at their fingertips enabling profitable actions, quickly.”RICHMOND, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, May 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, ZE PowerGroup and ICE Data Services announced an agreement to provide ICE’s energy reference data and analytics within ZEMA, an award-winning data integration and analytics platform.
— Aiman El-Ramly, Chief Business Officer at ZE PowerGroup
ZEMA™ is a suite of modular applications that focuses on key competencies to provide a comprehensive and configurable end-to-end enterprise data management solution. ZE PowerGroup has a global presence serving clients from municipal governments to energy, commodity, and major global finance players.
“We are very excited about our agreement with ICE, working collaboratively to provide mutual customers with the ability to create detailed data analytics and forward curves, with unrivaled data integration capabilities of ZEMA. These are the most time-consuming, costly tasks in data management to automate. Having ICE’s reference data accessible to mutual customers, allows them to customize the platform to have quality data at their fingertips enabling profitable actions, quickly,” says Aiman El-Ramly, Chief Business Officer at ZE PowerGroup.
ICE’s data will be available to mutual customers with ZE who need access to ICE’s proprietary energy reference data via ZEMA. The agreement between ICE and ZEMA™ allows customers to automate their data integration, reducing the time and resources needed to access crucial market data.
About ZE PowerGroup (ZE)
The ZE PowerGroup Inc. was established in 1995 to offer business intelligence, information automation, and data analytics services to businesses. Its proprietary software, ZEMA™ is a comprehensive data analytics platform designed to offer simple data management solutions to complex business problems in a cost-effective way.
ZE was ranked #1 for Data Management Firms for the Energy Risk Software Ranking 2023 and ranked 8th in the 2022 Chartis Energy50 rankings for innovative technology in the energy and fintech industry sectors. It also won the 2022 Stratus Cloud Computing award for private cloud for the third year and continues to be recognized as ranked #1 in the EnergyRisk Software Ranking for Data Management. For more information about ZE PowerGroup, visit www.ze.com
ZE’s offices are in Richmond, BC, Canada, London, UK, Singapore, and Houston, TX, USA. For more information, visit www.ze.com.
Michelle Mollineaux
ZE PowerGroup Inc.
+1 778-296-4189
email us here