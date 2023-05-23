AMSTERGI, Leading Technology Distributor, Set to Participate in GITEX Africa 2023

Bridging the Future Amstergi Logo

MARRAKECH, MOROCCO, May 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- AMSTERGI, a leading technology distributor, is proud to announce its participation in the first-ever GITEX Africa 2023, taking place from May 30th to June 2nd in Marrakech, Morocco. The event will provide a platform for the company to showcase its latest products and services in the consumer technology, gaming, physical security, and ELV industries.

AMSTERGI's stand no 4B-50 in Hall 4 at GITEX Africa will feature leading manufacturers, including Sony, Black & Decker, Logitech, Smartix, Western Digital, Sandisk, DDN Storage, Leviton, IntelexVision, and Skycope Technologies.

"We are thrilled to be part of the inaugural GITEX Africa event, which will bring together industry leaders, innovators, and experts from across the globe," said Anas Hassan, CCO of AMSTERGI. "Our participation in this event is a testament to our commitment to providing cutting-edge solutions to our customers."

GITEX Africa 2023 is expected to be a premier event for technology and innovation in the African continent, attracting thousands of attendees and featuring over 500 exhibitors. The event will provide an opportunity for businesses to showcase their latest products, network with peers and stakeholders, and gain insights into the latest trends in the industry.

"Our stand at GITEX Africa will showcase our latest products in consumer technology, gaming, physical security, and ELV solutions, alongside other industry-leading manufacturers," added Anas. "We are excited to demonstrate our commitment to innovation, customer satisfaction, and technology advancement at this event."

AMSTERGI invites attendees to visit its stand no 4B-50 in Hall 4 at GITEX Africa 2023 and explore the latest in consumer technology, gaming, physical security, and ELV solutions. For more information, please visit our website at www.amstergi.com.

About AMSTERGI Holdings

Bridging the Future

Established in 2004, AMSTERGI Holdings is an end-to-end supply chain value distributor with a robust presence in Middle East, Africa and India and a global network. AMSTERGI brings future-ready value distribution services to keep businesses ahead of time and competition. Headquartered in Dubai, AMSTERGI boasts of some of the most prominent technology brands as its partners, offering value added services including distribution, product management, market management, demand generation, logistics, pre-& post-sales support.

We are now present in 30 Markets across our region—Middle East & Africa, and we serve our region-wide partner base through our offices and distribution centers in Dubai—UAE, Cairo—Egypt, Qatar—Doha and Casablanca—Morocco.

About GITEX Africa

GITEX AFRICA, the continent’s largest all-inclusive tech event, will connect tech titans, governments, SMEs, start-ups, coders, investors and academia, to accelerate, collaborate and explore new ventures. A curation of emerging technologies from fintech, e-commerce, cloud, IoT, AI, telecom to cybersecurity will be heavily featured during the three-day annual pan-African forum in Marrakech, Morocco.

Unleashing the limitless possibilities of the globe’s youngest continent, the event will shape the vision for a more sustainable, inclusive and tech-driven digital economy. GITEX AFRICA will amplify the continent’s digital aspirations and achievements powered by tech savvy youth, corporates and ambitious governments.