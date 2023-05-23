Travel Industry Expert Henry Harteveldt to Deliver Keynote Address During Caribbean Week in New York
EINPresswire.com/ -- Renowned travel industry analyst Henry Harteveldt will keynote the highly anticipated Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO) Tourism Industry Marketing Conference, scheduled to take place during Caribbean Week in New York from June 5-8, 2023.
Harteveldt, a widely respected travel industry analyst and founder of Atmosphere Research Group, an independent and unbiased travel industry strategic research and advisory firm, will keynote the conference on “A Changed Traveler; A Changed Airline Industry: Understanding Both”. With his extensive knowledge and expertise, Harteveldt will provide valuable insights into the shifting landscape of traveler behaviors and the evolving airline industry.
The theme of the marketing conference, to be held on Wednesday, June 7 at the Martinique New York on Broadway in midtown Manhattan, is “Tourism Industry Resurgence in a Whole New World”.
From capitalizing on changing dynamics and building awareness in new markets, this conference, held under the auspices of the CTO Foundation, offers valuable insights into current industry trends with discussions covering destination performance, leading strategies, the impact of artificial intelligence, and Caribbean tourism success stories.
Following the keynote, a panel discussion will examine “Capitalizing on the Changing Dynamics of Today’s Traveler”, and will emphasize the importance of an integrated approach that aligns marketing, product development, and technology to enhance the visitor experience. Panelists include moderator Susan Black, CEO of Susan Black Associates LLC; Danny Cohanpour, CEO of Trove Tourism Development Advisors; and Sindy Diab, Vice President of Travel Performance Data at MMGY.
The panel discussion entitled “Building Awareness and Driving Growth in New Markets” will explore the opportunities presented by market expansion and diversification in the Caribbean. Sarah Glover, Vice President of News & Civic Dialogue at WHYY News; Dawit Habtemarian, Global Tourism Reporter at Skift; and Henry Zamarripa, Latin America and Emerging Markets Executive, will shed light on attracting visitors from the Gulf states, Latin America, and the African American market. Melissa Noel, an award-winning, New York-based Caribbean-American reporter and media entrepreneur, will moderate the session.
The final panel on “The Winning Formula: Success Stories from the Caribbean” will highlight the remarkable post-pandemic recovery of the Caribbean tourism industry. Tourism ministers who will drive the discussion include CTO Chairman Kenneth Bryan, Minister of Tourism and Ports for the Cayman Islands; St. Lucia’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Tourism, Ernest Hilaire; Joseph Boschulte, Commissioner of Tourism of the United States Virgin Islands; Ruisandro Cijntje, Minister of Economic Development of Curaçao; and Josephine Connolly, Minister of Tourism of the Turks & Caicos Islands. John Peters, Founder of Strategic Partnership Advisors, will moderate this panel discussion.
Peters will also deliver a feature address, providing an insightful exploration of post-pandemic travel trends, with a focus on the potential impact of artificial intelligence on future trends.
Caribbean Week’s Tourism Industry Marketing Conference promises to be a pivotal event for industry professionals seeking to navigate the evolving landscape of travel and tourism.
Funds raised during Caribbean Week will go towards scholarships and grants for Caribbean students in the region and the diaspora.
Caribbean Week in New York sponsors include Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments and Aviation; Cayman Islands Department of Tourism; interCaribbean Airways; Jamaica Tourist Board; Tobago Tourism Agency Limited; and United States Virgin Islands Department of Tourism.
2023 partners include the Caribbean Broadcasting Union, MMGY, Strategic Partnership Advisors, Susan Black Associates LLC, and Trove Tourism Development Advisors.
For more information about Caribbean Week 2023, please visit caribbeanweek.com.
About the Caribbean Tourism Organization
The Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO), headquartered in Barbados, is the Caribbean’s tourism development agency, comprising membership of the region’s finest countries and territories, including Dutch-, English- and French-speaking, as well as a range of private sector allied members. The CTO’s vision is to position the Caribbean as the most desirable, year-round, warm-weather destination, and its purpose is Leading Sustainable Tourism - One Sea, One Voice, One Caribbean.
Among the benefits to its members, the organization provides specialized support and technical assistance in sustainable tourism development, marketing, communications, advocacy, human resource development, event planning & execution, and research & information technology.
The CTO’s headquarters is located at Baobab Tower, Warrens, St. Michael, Barbados BB 22026; Tel: (246) 427-5242; Fax: (246) 429-3065; E-mail: CTObarbados@caribtourism.com.
For more information about the Caribbean Tourism Organization, visit www.OneCaribbean.org and follow CTO on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn to be part of the conversation.
Heather Gibbs
