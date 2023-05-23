To commence in late June – The 11th Macao International Travel (Industry) Expo rolls out Cloud Invitation and Briefing Sessions

MACAU, May 23 - Slated to run from 30 June to 2 July, the 11th Macao International Travel (Industry) Expo (“MITE” or the “Expo”) will roll out an array of Cloud Invitation and Briefing Sessions from tomorrow (24 May). Members of the tourism and related industries from worldwide are welcome to join the Expo themed as “MITE connects the World” this year and explore business opportunities across the fields of “tourism +” together.

Supported by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of the People’s Republic of China, the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the Macao SAR, and the Office of the Commissioner of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China in the Macao SAR, the 11th MITE is organized by Macao Government Tourism Office and coordinated by Macau Travel Agency Association.

Advance invitation for the trade beyond Macao

Cloud Invitation and Briefing Sessions will unfold for tourism and related businesses from other destinations from 24 May in advance, and subsequently for members of the local trade the next day (25 May), to call for their registration. For details, please visit MITE’s website: www.mitexpo.mo for “Cloud Invitation” under “Cloud Series Introduction” or enquire by Tel: (853) 2870 3707 or Email: info@mitexpo.mo.

The trade from near and far are invited to Macao for MITE

Themed as “MITE connects the World”, the 11th MITE will call for participation of industry delegates from near and far, to expand regional and international tourism cooperation through on-site exhibition, exchange and business networking. The Expo will once again feature the online “Cloud” series, including “Cloud B2B”, “Cloud Live Broadcast” and “Cloud Contract Signing”, to widen the channels for business networking and sales and foster new partnerships.

Expand business opportunities for “tourism +”

MITE aims to deliver Macao’s unique strengths and become a powerhouse of tourism and other related sectors, creating a wealth of new possibilities for cooperation across different fields. The event goes in sync with the Macao SAR Government’s development strategy of “1+4” adequate diversification, and the aim to enrich Macao’s offer as a world centre of tourism and leisure. Industry participants from near and far can capitalize on the platform to deepen integration across “tourism +” and tap into business opportunities through themed display, product matching, panel discussion, presentation, contract signing and more.