Applications for the 41st Macao Young Musicians Competition and Talks open from 1 June

MACAU, May 23 - The 41st Macao Young Musicians Competition, organised by the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC, from its Portuguese acronym), dedicated to piano category, will be held from late July to mid-August. The competition repertoire and age requirements for all competition categories were published on 14 April, while the competition rules and regulations will be published on the Competition’s website at 10am on 24 May. Eligible Macao residents may register online through the application system on the Competition website (www.icm.gov.mo/cjmm) from 10am on 1 June to 4pm on 7 June. All participants must register through their personal/entity account of the “Macao One Account”. For more information about the account application, please visit the thematic website of the “Macao One Account” (www.gov.mo/app). Individuals can also authorise institutions or representative of the ensemble to submit applications on their behalf with an authorisation code generated after they log into the application system. The application system will be closed at 4pm on 7 June, after which late applications and payments will not be accepted.

This year’s Competition invites the Bank of China Macau Branch as the special supporting entity, sponsoring the cash awards of all competition categories. In addition, three talks will also be held in early July, in which three competition judges will elaborate the performance skills of composers from different periods, memorisation skills and four-hand playing techniques. Tickets are required for admission to the Talks. There are exclusive discounts offered by Bank of China Macau Branch. Tickets are available on sale through the Macau Ticketing Network from 10am on 1 June. The Talks will be conducted in Mandarin, with no simultaneous translation provided. For more information, please visit the Competition’s website.

In order to further improve the competition standards and optimise the competition rules and regulations, this year’s Competition invites an advisory panel with members from Singapore, the United States, Mainland China, Hong Kong and Taiwan. An online advisory meeting has been held earlier, providing valuable advice for the planning of this year’s Competition.

IC will provide computers at the Cultural Affairs Bureau Building, located at Tap Siac Square, for residents to make applications from 12pm to 7pm on 3 and 4 June, provided with assistance by on-site staff. Residents who require this service must open a personal/entity account in the “Macao One Account” in advance and make a reservation before 2 June by email (cjmm@icm.gov.mo) or by phone (tel. no. 8399 6849).

Information about the talks:

Talks Date Time Price (Mop) Venue BOC Macau Presents: 41st Macao Young Musicians Competition - Talk: Piano Performance Techniques (Elementary Group) -Speaker: Elementary Group Judge* 2023-07-08 15:00-17:00 200 Auditorium, Macao Museum of Art BOC Macau Presents: 41st Macao Young Musicians Competition - Talk: Piano Performance Techniques (Intermediate Group) -Speaker: Intermediate Group Judge * 2023-07-01 15:00-17:30 250 Auditorium, Macao Museum of Art BOC Macau Presents: 41st Macao Young Musicians Competition - Talk: Piano Performance Techniques (Advanced Group) -Speaker: Advanced Group Judge * 2023-07-02 15:00-18:00 300 Auditorium, Macao Museum of Art

* List of speakers will be announced in due course.