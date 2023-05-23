TEXAS PREMIER TECHNOLOGY INSTITUTE, INC. AWARDED $250,000 TO PROVIDE SCHOLARSHIPS TO QUALIFYING NORTH TEXAS STUDENTS
TPTI is proud to continue making dreams come true for students on their educational journey through scholarships.
We're committed to helping our students achieve their full potential, and we believe that this grant funding and partnership will help us to do just that.”DALLAS, TEXAS, USA, May 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Texas Premier Technology Institute, Inc. (TPTI), a non-profit licensed Technology Career Training School in Texas, is proud to continue making dreams come true for students on their educational journey through scholarships. The licensed non-profit was awarded over $250,000 through the Texas Workforce Commission’s Self Sufficiency Fund Grant to provide scholarships for low-income students.
The Self Sufficiency Grant affords the organization the ability to offer more than 100 scholarships to help North Texas students who are low-income and have career aspirations in technology get the required training for certification in their field of interest. The grant provides training grants to community-based organizations 501(c)(3) and public community and technical colleges that deliver occupational training for adults.
Students who qualify or are recipients of the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF), individuals who are At-Risk of becoming dependent on public assistance and individuals earning less than $37,000 annually with a dependent child (custodial or non-custodial) are eligible. With TPTI’s exceptional performance and 76% job placement rate, winners will be able to enhance their lives due to the financial stability a career in technology will provide.
"I'm excited to see TPTI continue to provide opportunities for individuals to develop the skills they need to succeed in the technology industry," said Therelee Washington, TPTI’s Principal Founder. "We're committed to helping our students achieve their full potential, and we believe that this grant funding and partnership will help us to do just that."
TPTI is a leading institution that provides comprehensive training to students who are looking to pursue a career in the technology industry and is committed to providing hands-on and practical training that equips students with the skills and knowledge they need to succeed in today's digital economy. Their dedication has placed them in the position to be awarded the title “Best Technology Career Training Centre of Texas” by the U.S. Business News.
Applicants are currently being accepted for scholarships and full tuition paid programs. For more information and to apply, visit here.
TESTIMONIALS:
"I greatly benefited from the resources and guidance that TPTI gave me. I have received support, valuable study material, and instruction from IT professionals who are very experienced and helpful. I am very happy with my progress and excited about my future endeavors." - Kacy Quianes
"TPTI is second to none, and with their help, I have passed my CompTIA a+ certification with no experience in the field and landed a job in the Information Technology industry. This is the biggest breakthrough for my family and me. I cannot help but say thank you for the encouragement, leadership, and teaching that has opened up another chapter in my life." - Clifford Cooley
“An institution that has been of great help in preparing me for a career in IT. I’m allowed to learn at a pace that is most comfortable for me and have gone out of their way to provide me assistance throughout the stages of setting up my career.” – Daniel Villagomez
ABOUT TEXAS PREMIER TECHNOLOGY INSTITUTE, INC.:
Texas Premier Technology Institute Inc. vision is to provide a clear path of success to students who have an honest desire to accomplish high levels of success within the information technology world. We believe that a collaboration of our expertise and students’ thirst for knowledge can result in changed lives, empowered to succeed. Through a program of discipline, core values, and a desire to learn, TPTI is committed to students who seek the greatest value and distinction possible in their careers and lives. www.tpti.us
TEXAS WORKFORCE COMMISSION SELF SUFFICIENCY FUND:
The Self Sufficiency Fund provides training grants to community-based org anizations 501(c )(3) and public community and technical colleges who delivers occupational training that must lead to an acceptable industry recognized certification for adult recipients of Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) or individuals who are At-Risk of becoming dependent on public assistance and individuals earning less than $37,000 annually with a dependent child (custodial or non-custodial).
