CHTA salutes Icons of Hospitality

CHTA President Nicola Madden-Greig presents the late Gordon “Butch” Stewart’s Icon of Caribbean Hospitality award to his son Adam Stewart, Executive Chairman, Sandals Resorts International.

Kendra Hopkin Stewart, President of the Grenada Hotel & Tourism Association (center), accepts the late Sir Royston Hopkin’s Icon of Caribbean Hospitality award from CHTA President Nicola Madden-Greig and Acting CEO & Director General, Vanessa Ledesma.

Joy Jibrilu, CEO of the Nassau Paradise Island Promotion Board (right), accepts the late George Myers’ Icon of Caribbean Hospitality award from CHTA President Nicola Madden-Greig.