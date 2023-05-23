Health City Cayman Islands Celebrates Founder’s “Great Vision”
EINPresswire.com/ -- Now in its ninth year of operation, Health City Cayman Islands marked this year’s Founder’s Day by recalling the “great vision” of Dr. Devi Shetty to make world-class health care affordable and accessible to all, including the poor and vulnerable, through innovative, internationally staffed and recognized medical centers of excellence.
During the event, which was celebrated on May 5, the Chairman’s Award was presented to Francine Rankin, Head of Housekeeping Services. Miss Rankin was lauded for her grace, humility, dedication, selflessness, and commitment to the Joint Commission International (JCI)-accredited institution.
Speaking via videoconference, Dr. Devi Shetty, who is a world-renowned cardiac surgeon and chairman of Health City Cayman Islands, congratulated Miss Rankin, who has been at Health City since its inception, describing her contribution as “dramatically changing the patient experience”.
“We are honored that she continues to bring warmth and smiles to staff and patients alike. She rigorously monitors our main campus, ensuring the highest standards are maintained as she and her team carry out their duties,” stated Shomari Scott, Chief Business Officer of Health City Cayman Islands.
Chairman Shetty, who established Health City in 2014, looks forward to the complete opening of Health City Camana Bay – the institution’s second hospital in Grand Cayman – next year, and commended his team for their “dedication, passion, skill, and love for touching lives”.
Referring to Dr. Shetty’s vision, Health City Cayman Islands Clinical Director Dr. Binoy Chattuparambil described it as having had “a profound and transformative impact on the lives of others. It inspires others to buy in, mobilizes them to take transformative action, and instills within them a deep longing to go further, try harder, break down barriers, transcend boundaries, and defy the odds, not for themselves but for the benefit of our world.”
Dr. Chattuparambil, an accomplished cardiac surgeon, highlighted Health City’s accomplishments, including the completion of 1,300 heart surgeries and the recent opening of the Radiation Oncology Center at Camana Bay. He eagerly anticipates the completion of the new hospital next year and encouraged the staff to “continue delivering excellence to those we serve”.
During the Founder’s Day event, certificates were presented to nearly 30 employees in recognition of their service to Health City Cayman Islands for five or more years. Victor Chin, Shalini Dayaskumar, Violet Seymour, Shianne Taylor, and John Vethakannu were honored for their commitment to excellence.
About Health City Cayman Islands
Health City Cayman Islands is a medically advanced tertiary hospital located near High Rock in the district of East End in Grand Cayman. The brainchild of internationally renowned heart surgeon and humanitarian Dr. Devi Shetty, it features a unique model of health care, built with a focus on the patient and rooted in innovative business models that allow the delivery of high-quality, affordable care. It is the largest hospital in the Caribbean to have earned the prestigious Gold Seal of Approval from Joint Commission International (JCI), the worldwide leader in accrediting the quality of health care. For more information visit www.healthcitycaymanislands.com.
