Purple Heart Homes Opens First Chapter in Puerto Rico with the Help of The Home Depot Foundation
EINPresswire.com/ -- Purple Heart Homes, a national nonprofit organization dedicated to providing housing solutions for disabled and aging veterans, is pleased to announce the opening of its first chapter in Puerto Rico, made possible with the generous support of The Home Depot Foundation. The chapter is the organization's first in a United States territory and will focus on addressing the unique housing needs of disabled veterans on the island.
The new chapter will be led by a team of dedicated volunteers who are committed to serving the local veteran community. The PHH Puerto Rico Chapter will provide a range of services, including home renovations, repairs, and modifications to improve accessibility for disabled veterans. The Home Depot Foundation has provided support to Purple Heart Homes to launch the new chapter and to enable the renovations and modifications that will be made to homes for disabled veterans.
"We are thrilled to partner with The Home Depot Foundation to open our first chapter in Puerto Rico and make a difference in the lives of disabled veterans on the island," said John Gallina, Co-Founder and CEO of Purple Heart Homes. "Our organization is committed to ensuring that every veteran has a safe and accessible place to call home, and we are grateful for the support of The Home Depot Foundation in helping us achieve this goal."
According to the U.S. Census Bureau, there are over 70,000 veterans living in Puerto Rico, many of whom face challenges in accessing safe and affordable housing. The new chapter of Purple Heart Homes, with the help of The Home Depot Foundation, aims to address this issue by providing critical home renovations and modifications to improve the quality of life for disabled veterans.
"We are honored to support Purple Heart Homes in their efforts to provide housing solutions for veterans in Puerto Rico," said Shannon Gerber, Executive Director of The Home Depot Foundation. "Over the last decade, we’ve worked with Purple Heart Homes to serve more than 800 veterans, and we’re proud to expand the partnership to make a difference in the lives of more individuals who have served our country.”
The new chapter is currently seeking volunteers and donors to support its efforts. Those interested in volunteering or making a donation can visit the Purple Heart Homes website at www.phhusa.org. For media inquiries, please contact Layn Tallent, Purple Heart Homes Marketing Director, at ltallent@phhusa.org.
Purple Heart Homes
Purple Heart Homes is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization founded by John Gallina and the late Dale Beatty, two Iraq combat-wounded Veterans who started a mission to provide housing solutions for Service-Connected Disabled Veterans and their families. Driven by the belief that no Veteran should be left behind, Purple Heart Homes, together with the community, is committed to ensuring quality life solutions for Disabled American Veterans from all eras. Purple Heart Homes – Improving Veterans’ Lives One Home at a Time.
For more information, visit www.phhusa.org and follow us on Twitter @PHHTweet and Facebook and Instagram @PurpleHeartHomes.
About The Home Depot Foundation
The Home Depot Foundation, the nonprofit arm of The Home Depot (NYSE: HD), works to improve the homes and lives of U.S. veterans, support communities impacted by natural disasters and train skilled tradespeople to fill the labor gap. Since 2011, the Foundation has invested more than $475 million in veteran causes and improved more than 55,000 veteran homes and facilities. The Foundation has pledged to invest half of a billion dollars in veteran causes by 2025 and $50 million in training the next generation of skilled tradespeople through the Path to Pro program.
To learn more about The Home Depot Foundation, visit HomeDepotFoundation.org and follow us on Twitter @HomeDepotFound and on Facebook and Instagram @HomeDepotFoundation.
LAYN TALLENT
